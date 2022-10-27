Japan art and Nakayama Sugakudo: Birds and flowers

The Japanese artist Nakayama Sugakudo flourished from the middle of the nineteenth century to the early 1860s. He studied under the esteemed Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858).

Sadly, the early life of Sugakudo is unknown. Likewise, the year of his death remains open to speculation. However, he left behind a legacy concerning his kacho-e art (prints of birds and flowers).

The Ronin Gallery says, “These designs are acclaimed for their realistic rendering of the natural world, as well as their delicacy of color, fine embossing, and high technical quality.”

In the first image, a stunning Goldcrest contrasts delightfully with Camelia. Sugakudo catches the scene impressively. This simplicity explains why kacho-e art is popular.

Despite being taught by Hiroshige, he adored focusing on kacho-e art rather than copying aspects of his teacher. Sugakudo – for slightly over a decade – became popular in this art form. Therefore, his art shines brightly concerning kacho-e in the middle of the nineteenth century.

The Edo Period was in its final years when Sugakudo produced his art. However, despite the convulsions of this period of Japanese history, the tranquility of his art seems a million miles away!

