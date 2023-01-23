Japan art and Nara

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The delightful city of Nara is the birthplace of Japanese high culture. It is where Buddhism became the “guardian of the state” under Emperor Shōmu in the eighth century.

All artwork in this article connects art and the city of Nara through the prism of art. Above is a stunning art piece by Matsuoka Eikyū (1881-1938), who was born in the prefecture of Hyogo. In this charming art piece, Matsuoka utilizes the mountain backdrop, old-fashioned houses, and a pagoda – which is further cemented by the beautiful moonlit skyline.

In the next art piece by Tsuchiya Kōitsu (1870-1949), the snow is falling – while a lady walks near Sarusawa Pond (Sarusawa-ike). This is located in the central area of Nara. Therefore, the Buddhist pagoda of Kofukuji Temple looks magical in the distance.

In the final art piece by Kawase Hasui (1883-1957), he focuses on the stunning beauty of Nara Park. Hence, the deer, the striking color of red leaves, and the mist create a very atmospheric art piece.

