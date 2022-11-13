Japan art and Ogata Gekko: Nature and ladies

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Ogata Gekkō (1859-1920) witnessed the modernization processes of the Meiji Period (1868-1912). However, Western encroachment in Asia led to nationalist tendencies that proved detrimental to regional nations. Therefore, when viewing the art of Gekkō, it is nice to witness the simplicity of life.

The momentous times and young children learning skills from a very early age entailed that Gekkō developed fast. Artistic-wise, he taught himself about many angles of art.

In the first art piece, a lady in lovely attire is looking at birds playing. Irises also can be viewed in the background. Hence, blissful nature is being enjoyed – to the maximum.

Above, a playful monkey is in search of the reflected moon. The ripples of the reflected moon are puzzling the monkey. One can only imagine how long the monkey played like this.

Gekkō was very independent-minded because he didn’t seek to be taught by any well-known artist. Thus his hard work was focused on providing himself with artistic independence.

The lady in the above art piece is in search of clams. Once more, the background of nature is delightfully done based on simplicity.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook