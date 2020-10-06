Japan art and the Edo artist Katsukawa Shunshō

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Katsukawa Shunshō was blessed with an independent artistic spirit. Of course, he understood the commercial angle of ukiyo-e but Shunshō wasn’t afraid to go against the grain.

Outside Japan, Shunshō isn’t particularly famous but he produced many stunning art pieces. Indeed, while he is known for depicting kabuki actors, his bijin-ga (beautiful ladies) is deemed to be of exquisite quality for his generation.

The Edo period that he belongs to witnessed a plethora of ukiyo-e artists focusing on kabuki and bijin-ga. This was based on the commercial angle because both themes hit a chord. Therefore, through his passion, you can really feel the atmospheric reality of kabuki based on his delightful art.

Similarly, the delicate aspects of beautiful ladies and the fashion of the day comes across strongly. This is the beauty of Shunshō.

In another article, I state, “His students would carry on aspects of Shunshō’s influence. This notably applies to Hokusai, Shunchō, Shun’ei, Shunko, and Shunzan who studied under Shunshō.”

Overall, Shunshō produced stunning art and taught many future great artists. Thus, while he isn’t famous outside of Japan, his legacy remains based on his personal art and the people he influenced.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes