Japan art and Toshikata Mizuno: Springtime and joy

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Toshikata Mizuno (1866-1908) was born in the final years of the Edo Period. However, he died before the start of the Taisho Period (1912-1926). Therefore, his short artistic life belongs to the Meiji Period (1868-1912).

In the art piece above, two people are enjoying the outdoors. The attire highlights a mild day where joy and freedom abound. It is a delightful art piece.

Above is a lady enjoying the mild climate outside. One can imagine the birds singing, the serenity of silence, while the lady sketches with a feeling of utter contentment.

Mizuno was known for his bijin-ga (portraits of beautiful women) art. Paradoxically, he also did art that focused on Japan’s military campaigns during the Meiji Period.

In the last art piece, Mizuno focuses on fusing the joy of spring and highlighting stunning fashion. Both individuals – the child and the presumed parent – dress elegantly. Therefore, the spring outing was a day of refinement, joy, and freedom.

