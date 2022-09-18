Japan braces for Typhoon Nanmadol

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a severe weather warning concerning Typhoon Nanmadol. Thus people in Kagoshima Prefecture have been warned to take emergency measures before the typhoon passes on to other parts of Japan.

The typhoon will enter the Daito Islands vicinity of Okinawa (Ryukyu) before moving on to Kagoshima and other parts of Japan. Hence, peak winds are reaching 198 to 270 kilometers while approaching outlying areas of Okinawa.

Reuters reports, “The 14th typhoon of the season was near Japan’s southern Minami-Daito Island heading northwest at 20 kph (12 mph) on Saturday afternoon. Winds at the center of the storm were blowing at 198 kph (123 mph) and gusting up to 270 kph (167 mph), according to the JMA.”

Naturally, the fear is that landslides and flooding will lead to the loss of life. So emergency shelters are being utilized and people have been given an adequate warning in Kagoshima to prepare.

NHK reports, “Officials say the prefecture could suffer large-scale disasters not seen in decades. They are urging residents to follow advice issued by local municipalities to take shelter.”

The regions of Southern Kyushu, Shikoku, and Tokai are bracing for severe rain. Hence, the transportation system will be canceled in areas on high alert from the incoming typhoon.

