Japan condemns China over human rights but is fine to strengthen ties with Iran

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese Foreign Ministry under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his administration are endlessly rebuking China over human rights and being a regional threat. However, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi, is scheduled to visit Iran next month concerning strengthening ties between Japan and Iran.

Ironically, China and Iran have extremely good relations. Hence, one suspects that Japan’s main concerns are energy-based and doing the bidding of America based on being a bridge between the political elites in Washington and Tehran.

However, it annuls Japan’s false concerns about human rights in China. After all, Japan isn’t rebuking Iran openly concerning human rights or other nations including Bangladesh (the Chittagong Hill Tracts) and Indonesia (West Papua). Instead, the administration of Suga is anti-China outside the realm of economics.

In Iran, ethnic persecution (Balochi, Kurds, and others) is ongoing, the followers of the Baha’i faith face religious persecution, and the arrest and torture of political protesters continue unabated. Other brutal ills include the killing of homosexuals and putting apostates to Christianity in prison. Likewise, women face prison if they take their veil off and question the state apparatus. Therefore, Japan’s concern about human rights in China is extremely hollow when Japan seeks closer ties with Iran.

NHK reports, “Motegi will likely visit the Middle Eastern country after anti-US conservative hardliner Ebrahim Raisi takes over as president from the incumbent, Hassan Rouhani, in early August.”

The planned visit of Motegi to Iran is to boost ties with this nation and to be a bridge between America and Iran. Similarly, Japan is concerned about its energy emanating from the Middle East. Therefore, the human rights credentials of Japan concerning China are geopolitical and based on hypocrisy.

The Secretary-General of Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, is dismayed by the recent presidential election in Iran. She said, “That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran.”

Motegi and the Foreign Ministry of Japan will also sweep this under the geopolitical and anti-China carpet. Hence, the political elites in China are fully aware of the anti-China nature of the current Suga administration outside of ongoing trade between both nations.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210707_06/

