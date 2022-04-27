Japan contemporary artist and homage to Hendrick Avercamp

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who hails from northern Japan. Utsumi’s art is heavily influenced by European, Japanese, and religious themes. Equally, she creates her own individual art pieces concerning landscapes, ideas, and religion. Numerology and religious connotations are also subtle at times.

In her latest art piece, Utsumi is paying homage to Hendrick Avercamp (1585-1634) but through her own distinctive art concerning the number nine, time, space, and the dynamics of color. Hence, the Golden Age of Dutch art appeals greatly to her. Therefore, the influence of Hendrick Avercamp, Esaias van de Velde (1587-1630), and Aert van der Neer (1603-1677) is visible in several of her art pieces.

The National Gallery says, “Avercamp was born in Amsterdam, and trained there probably with Pieter Isaacsz. His manner was based in the first place on that of the Flemish followers of Pieter Bruegel the Elder. He presumably came into contact with one of Bruegel’s followers who had settled in Amsterdam, such as David Vinckboons. His nephew Barent Avercamp (1621-79) imitated his style of painting. Others followed his approach, for example, Arent Arentsz.“

Harvard Museum says, “Avercamp’s pictures—the earliest date from about 1605—provided a model for artists such as Esaias van de Velde and Jan van Goyen, who, during the second and third decades of the century, elaborated and refined the winter landscape.1 Although trained in Amsterdam, Avercamp spent most of his life in the remote town of Kampen. For centuries, he was better known by the nickname “the Mute of Kampen,” which derived from his disability, than by his given name.”

In Utsumi’s latest art piece (top art piece), titled “Japanese homage to Hendrick Avercamp through different dimensions,” nine individuals occur, which is very different from the original. The color scheme, space, time, and the intriguing reality of the number nine all fuse together delightfully.

Overall, another lovely art piece by this distinctive contemporary artist who goes against the grain concerning ideas and influence in modern Japan.

https://fineartamerica.com/featured/japanese-homage-to-hendrick-avercamp-through-different-dimensions-sawako-utsumi.html

https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi/shop – Sawako Utsumi (you can buy many products from art to cups too so much more)

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website

