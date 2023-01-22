Japan Covid deaths reach 65,000

Hiroshi Saito and Michiyo Tanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida continues unabated. Accordingly, the death toll in early 2023 reached 65,000.

In December, the highest number of monthly deaths was recorded. However, true to the approach of Kishida, he seeks to downplay the severity of the coronavirus and will reduce the classified level. Therefore, Japan will classify the coronavirus as the level of the common flu – despite the highest number of deaths being reported in recent months.

NHK reports, “More than three years after confirming its first case of the coronavirus, Japan is planning major changes to its pandemic response. Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wants COVID-19 to be reclassified this spring. It would be deemed by the government to be in the same category as the seasonal flu.”

The overwhelming majority of deaths from coronavirus have come during the administration of Kishida. Hence, once coronavirus is reclassified people will no longer need to self-isolate when infected with the coronavirus – but this seems risky given the current situation in Japan and the sizeable elderly population.

Care workers are naturally worried at nursing homes because local authorities are obliged to provide support under the current classification system.

Approximately 47,300 people have died from coronavirus since Kishida took office in early October 2021. This contrasts with the 17,730 people who died under the administrations of Shinzo Abe (brutally assassinated) and Yoshihide Suga.

Opinions are sharply divided – from people working in the tourist sector to teachers who feel obliged to protect children in classrooms.

Kishida is implementing this policy despite the flow of coronavirus deaths in recent months in Japan.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

