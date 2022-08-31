Japan Covid deaths to reach 40,000 in next 24 hours

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan is less than 11 months in power. However, in these 11 months, more people have died from coronavirus (Covid-19) under his leadership. Therefore, the administrations of the late Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga utilized the State of Emergency when required: unlike Kishida, who focused primarily on the economic angle.

Coronavirus first entered Japan in the middle of January 2020. Kishida took office on October 4, 2021. Yet Kishida’s primary concern is the economic angle. Hence, an over-reliance on foreign vaccines and the negation of a State of Emergency at the height of infections and deaths in Japan.

The consequence of this is the highest death toll from the coronavirus in August 2022. This sums up the “do nothing approach” of Kishida. Thus, Kishida is merely waiting for the virus to naturally fade: the result being the flow of deaths under his leadership at a time when global deaths have come down.

The death toll when Kishida took power was 17,730 (world meters coronavirus website). However, in the next 24 hours, the death toll will surpass 40,000. This is the legacy of Kishida’s “do nothing approach” and protect the economy at all costs – irrespective of mounting deaths in Japan at a time when the coronavirus is mainly on the backfoot internationally in terms of deaths.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Infections from coronavirus totaled just over 1.7 million before Kishida took office. This figure is now just over 18.8 million. Hence, roughly 91 percent of all coronavirus cases have occurred under the leadership of Kishida – despite the favorable groundwork done by Abe and Suga. Therefore, Kishida’s overreliance on foreign vaccines – and his over-focus on doubling the military budget despite the mountain of debt – is resulting in the highest deaths and infections under Kishida by a wide margin.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Kishida – the nationalist – who seeks to double the military budget by stealth, never fails to propagate his anti-China and anti-Russia foreign policy – that ties in with the containment goals of President Joe Biden of America. However, when it comes to protecting the people of Japan from the coronavirus, Kishida seems unworried by over 22,000 deaths on his watch. Therefore, Kishida’s administration compares poorly with the approach of Abe and Suga who sought to contain infections and deaths.”

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

