Japan Covid deaths to reach 50,000 in next 48 hours

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was put on the back burner. This was based on economic constraints and social factors. Other nations have followed a similar pattern – once deaths began to fall. Yet deaths are higher this year under Kishida than in either 2022 or 2021.

The late Shinzo Abe and the following leader Yoshihide Suga utilized the State of Emergency when required. However, Kishida primarily focuses on the economic angle and the vaccine program. Therefore, the death toll from coronavirus in Japan will reach 50,000 in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Kishida took office on October 4, 2021, when the death toll was 17,730 (world meters coronavirus website). Hence, another 32,000 people have died under Kishida despite his administration having the coronavirus vaccine at all times.

Statistically, deaths and infections have increased dramatically under Kishida despite all the cards being in his favor. For example, the vaccine program was already up and running, new drugs to reduce deaths, greater awareness of the virus, and other factors.

Hence, an over-reliance on foreign vaccines – and the negation of a State of Emergency at the height of infections and deaths – enables the virus to spread at a higher rate. Therefore, by August this year, a new monthly death toll – like other negative coronavirus figures under Kishida – emerged.

Infections from coronavirus totaled just over 1.7 million before Kishida took office. This figure will reach 25 million in the next 24 hours. Hence, roughly 93 percent of all coronavirus cases have occurred under the leadership of Kishida – despite the favorable groundwork done by Abe and Suga.

Kishida is merely waiting for the virus to naturally fade: the result of his policies is the flow of deaths and infections under his leadership.

However, this is happening at a time when global deaths and infections have come down dramatically – in recent months. Hence, Japan’s performance in 2022 under Kishida – compared with Abe and Suga – is abysmal. After all, Kishida had all the favorable cards at his disposal.

Internationally, the majority of nations have witnessed a downturn in deaths and infections in 2022.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Individuals understand the economic angle and the fragility of the economy of Japan related to the mountain of debt. However, the same Kishida is seeking to double the military budget. Therefore, Kishida seems to be “wishing things away” from important issues rather than dealing with them.”

Yesterday, one in seven deaths from coronavirus happened in Japan – this was unthinkable under Abe and Suga.

