Japan finally passes 50 percent of elderly receiving first Covid-19 vaccination

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination program in Japan is finally making progress. Thus Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is hoping that recent progress will continue after a very sluggish start.

Yesterday marked 51 percent of people aged 65 and over with having one jab. This figure reaches 17.5 percent with having the required two doses. Therefore, Suga will be relieved that his administration is making inroads.

Internally, no current Japanese coronavirus vaccine is being used despite several companies hoping to join other international companies in providing vaccines. From a prestige point of view – and in the knowledge that China and the Russian Federation in Northeast Asia have produced several coronavirus vaccines – Japan feels humbled in a negative sense.

The top prefectures currently performing one vaccine shot applies to Saga (68.3 percent), Gifu 65.6 percent), and Yamagata (63.2 percent). In Tokyo, the number is 51.7 percent.

Bottlenecks are expected concerning distribution and reaching out to people who either don’t trust vaccines – or who are waiting for oral vaccines or internal Japanese vaccines. This applies to all nations because a minority of the population is opposed to respective vaccination programs.

NHK reports, “The government plans to complete giving shots to everyone who wishes to be vaccinated in this age group by the end of July.”

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210624_20/

