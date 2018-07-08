Japan floods and landslides have killed at least 50 people with Hiroshima and Ehime being hard hit

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 50 people have perished after severe flooding and landslides hit vast areas of Western Japan. It is feared that more dead bodies will be found because approximately 50 people remain missing. Therefore, the armed forces of Japan have been put on high alert in order to assist all areas of search and rescue.

The prefectures of Hiroshima and Ehime have been particularly hit hard in relation to the number of deaths. Currently, it is known that 22 people in Hiroshima and 18 people in Ehime have died since floods and landslides have hit this part of Japan.

Currently, roughly 48,000 regional police, firefighters, and the armed forces are helping people to overcome countless obstacles. At the same time, search and rescue began immediately after the severity of the crisis became known. Hence, the central government and various local governments are working in tandem in order to help the most vulnerable.

Reuters reports, “Japan’s Meteorological Agency retained special weather warnings for three prefectures in the main island of Honshu, down from five, and urged vigilance against landslides, rising rivers and strong winds amid what it called “historic” rains.”

Sadly, for people in Hiroshima, the latest flooding and landslides will bring back recent memories, whereby 77 people perished in 2014 after torrential downpours triggered horrendous landslides. Therefore, once more the power of nature is wreaking havoc on Japan.

The directive of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to “prioritize lifesaving and send rescue crews without delay.”

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-weather-japan/at-least-49-killed-48-missing-as-torrential-rain-pounds-japan-idUSKBN1JX05B

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com Sawako Utsumi – Contemporary artist from Japan

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes