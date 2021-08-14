Japan in emergency rain warning covering Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Saga

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan issued an emergency rain warning to the prefectures of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Saga. This comes at a time of daily high numbers for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Japan and during the heatstroke season. Therefore, many problems are facing Japan at the current time.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) is warning people to take full precautions because the rain front is unleashing an enormous amount of torrential rain on the prefectures mentioned above. Other parts of Japan are also witnessing – or will witness in the coming hours or days – heavy downpours when the weather front changes direction.

An official from JMA said, “There has been almost no movement of the rain front over Japan, and it’s being fed by warm, humid air, which is making it more active.”

The BBC reports, “The west of the country is worst affected but heavy downpours are expected across the country in coming days.”

Japan issued a level 5 evacuation warning for the prefectures of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Saga. Hence, 1.4 million people are under the evacuation warning.

Currently, Japan is facing its worst outbreak of coronavirus since it entered the country. Thus the health care system is under enormous strain in several parts of the country. Therefore, evacuation orders and shelters under such conditions will lead to further anxiety.

NHK reports, “Weather officials predict over the 24 hours through Sunday morning, up to 300 millimeters of rain could fall in Tokai, 250 millimeters in Kyushu, Shikoku, Kinki and the Kanto-Koshin regions, and 200 millimeters in Chugoku.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Overall, the worst outbreak of the coronavirus is currently hitting Japan. At the same time, the heatstroke season is problematic – especially for the elderly. Therefore, the current torrential downpours might lead to more coronavirus infections and create more stresses for the health care system that is under enormous strain in several parts of the country.”

