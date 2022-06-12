Japan nationalism and amnesia: Kishida and Kishi and anti-Northeast Asia

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan – and its pro-America stance – creates untold forgetfulness and endless revisionism. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, and others within the ruling LDP gloss over endless wars – and proxy wars – supported by America.

Endless carping about China and the Russian Federation concerning nuclear weapons and national security is followed by pro-America revisionism that bends to Japan’s strange nationalism. Hence, Kishi – and Kishida, who is anti-Russia to an extreme: fail to mention that America’s nuclear umbrella protects Japan. Also, only America utilized nuclear weapons to Agent Orange against nations in Asia.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Kishida somehow uttered “international law” in the knowledge that not once did Japan decide to put economic sanctions on America for countless wars that killed millions of people. Instead, production lines in Japan literally made a killing in the capitalist sense from evil deeds done by America in Indonesia, Vietnam, and other nations either directly or covertly.”

Kishi said, “Japan is surrounded by actors that possess, or are developing, nuclear weapons, and that openly ignore rules.” If Japan is anti-nuclear weapons, then let this nation renounce being protected by America’s nuclear umbrella. Also, if Kishida and Kishi are concerned about “ignoring rules,” then how come Agent Orange dropped on Vietnam (America even dropped Agent Orange on Cambodia and Laos despite not being at war with these two nations) to bombing Iraq on false information was fine – and countless other evil deeds from Operation Condor to Libya?

It appears that Kishida and Kishi have been in a bunker for the last few decades – or they are so pro-America that revisionism comes naturally. After all, approximately 387,000 civilians have been killed by America in the post-September 11, 2001, period concerning Iraq and Libya – and supporting proxies against Syria – while the Barack Obama administration also boosted the military power of Saudi Arabia through enormous military sales to attack Yemen.

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Post-September 11, 2001, approximately 38 million people were uprooted. These convulsions opened by America – and often supported by allies including the United Kingdom and others – are still causing mayhem in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and the entire Sahel region that felt the convulsions of Libya. However, Kishida brushes all these ongoing convulsions under his pro-America revisionist carpet. Instead, he sprouts his anti-Russia mantra – and points the finger at China – while ignoring the countless past deeds of America along with the ongoing convulsions.”

Japan seeks outside Northeast Asian interventions if military conflicts break out between China and Taiwan – North Korea and any other nation – and wars involving the Russian Federation if a regional or NATO angle. Thus Japan welcomes the role of America, Australia (European dominated), France, the United Kingdom, and other non-Northeast Asian forces and non-Asian nations to do the bidding of America in Northeast Asia and further afield.

Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs (Brown University – America) says, “Millions of people living in the war zones have also been displaced by war. The U.S. post-9/11 wars have forcibly displaced at least 38 million people in and from Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, the Philippines, Libya, and Syria. This number exceeds the total displaced by every war since 1900, except World War II.”

The above paragraph sums up Japan’s manipulation of language in condemning China and the Russian Federation. After all, the recent deaths of over 387,000 civilians – concerning the convulsions unleashed by America – are fine by Japan. Therefore, no sanctions – or strong condemnations of America – by Japan.

Kishida said – and in the knowledge that America is the main guarantor of Japan’s safety – “At the same time, however, we must be prepared for the emergence of an entity that tramples on the peace and security of other countries by force or threat without honoring the rules.”

Kishida, Kishi, and others are nationalists who utilize the same rhetoric as recent leaders of America and the United Kingdom. Hence, Japan is threatening the status quo of the region concerning Japan’s endless carping of China and the Russian Federation. Therefore, the pro-America revisionism of Japan and the “humanitarian war doctrine” suit modern-day Japanese nationalism that hides behind the coattails of non-Northeast Asian nations.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes