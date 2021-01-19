Japan News: 100 daily Covid-19 deaths and 1,000 critically ill for the first time

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan reached two negative milestones concerning the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis today. This applies to reaching 1,000 critically ill patients and just over 100 daily deaths. Therefore, after more than one year of this virus being in Japan, the coronavirus crisis is increasing in intensity.

Of course, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga still spouts on about the Olympics being held in Japan this year. However, in Japan, the vast majority of people are more concerned about the coronavirus and the ongoing economic impact of this virus.

In Tokyo, another 1,240 new daily infections were announced despite the number of tests being just below 7,000. Similarly, the crisis in Kanagawa is reaching a dangerous level.

Recently, the Tokyo Governor, Yuriko Koike, said, “The fact that there are people dying after being sent home to recuperate is testament to the severity of the situation we’re in.”

The above comment relates to the increasing strains being put on the health care system in various parts of Japan. Yet, with just over 4,600 deaths, it is astonishing that Japan can’t muster an adequate health care response based on the numbers of ill patients. After all, health care systems in the United Kingdom have suffered for a long period of high infections.

Hence, the central government – and local governments hit hard by the coronavirus crisis – haven’t prepared adequately despite having ample time to ramp up the health care system. Therefore, many people in Japan must be wondering what the political elites have been doing since coronavirus first entered this nation just over one year ago.

ttps://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics AdvertisementReport this ad

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

