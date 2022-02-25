Japan parrots US foreign policy modes of intrigues: Russian Federation

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan parrots the United States policy modes of intrigues. Hence, despite the Russian Federation seeking closer ties with Japan, Kishida will throw this out of the window to appease Washington.

If Japan was principled and put sanctions on America for dropping Agent Orange on Vietnam, supporting right-wing death squads via Operation Condor in South America, supporting the massacres of untold numbers in Indonesia (killing vast numbers of communists, ethnic cleansing in East Timor, ethnic cleansing in West Papua), and the bombing of Iraq (false flag and weapons of mass destruction), Libya, and destabilizing many nations including Syria: then Japan would be deemed principled. However, the deaths of millions of people concerning the above conflicts on several continents by America barely raised an eyebrow in Japan.

Kishida – appearing ignorant of history and recent events – said, “We will work closely with the G7 nations and the rest of the international community to strongly urge Russia to immediately withdraw its forces and comply with international law.”

He continued, “The invasion by the Russian military of Ukraine, which took place in defiance of the international community’s efforts, is an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force.”

Japan had few qualms about Kosovo being taken away by force from Serbia. This happened after NATO nations – including America – bombed Serbia (former Yugoslavia). Neither did Japan accuse America of breaking international law concerning right-wing death squads for several decades in South America, Agent Orange on Vietnam, and more recent military intrigues against Iraq, Libya, and Syria. Therefore, Japan is “a useful parrot” for America, similar to other nations, who rubber stamp America’s deeds on several continents.

Modern Tokyo Times reported yesterday, “Japan and South Korea – Australia came into being based on European settlements that marginalized the indigenous with utter contempt – were the first two “real” Asian powers who followed Australia in recognizing Kosovo being taken from Serbia by brute force. The same two nations argue over rocks – ironically – but they didn’t mind the Serbian Orthodox Christian Jerusalem being handed to Kosovo on an American and British plate.”

The words by Kishida are a clear reminder to the Russian Federation that hostile forces remain in the Far East. After all, American bases are dotted all over Japan and South Korea.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes