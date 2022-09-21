Japan PM in usual anti-Russia rhetoric: NATO and Soviet legacy!

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The only consistency to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan is that he can’t stop ranting about the Russian Federation. Somehow, he must have never read books about America dropping Agent Orange on Vietnam – to supporting right-wing death squads in South America. Nor must Kishida know anything about recent wars where America and various allies bombed Iraq, Libya, and other nations.

During Kishida’s adulthood, he negates the displacement of 38 million people by America since the September 11 terrorist attack. Kishida also doesn’t concern himself with the 387,000 deaths in this period that happened in various parts of Asia – and to a lesser extent in Africa.

Even in Europe – since Kishida goes out of his way to help Ukrainian refugees but not Ethiopians, West Papuans, the South Sudanese, and countless others blighted by wars and ethnic massacres – Kishida negates America and allies taking Kosovo away from Serbia. He also ignores the continuing occupation of North Cyprus by NATO Turkey after many decades. Similarly, Kishida is silent about recent images showing the armed forces of Azerbaijan mutilating the body of a dead female Armenian soldier.

The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs (Brown University – America) says, “Millions of people living in the war zones have also been displaced by war. The U.S. post-9/11 wars have forcibly displaced at least 38 million people in and from Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, the Philippines, Libya, and Syria. This number exceeds the total displaced by every war since 1900, except World War II.”

Hence, if the Russian Federation is shaking the entire philosophy of the United Nations (UN) – then how come America gets endless free tickets from Japan since World War Two? This applies to direct military interventions – or America assisting in the butchering of millions in Indonesia (killing of leftists, East Timorese, and West Papuans) and other nations.

NHK reports, “The prime minister started by saying that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken the foundation of world order, which the UN has worked to build since its establishment. He called the invasion an act that tramples on the philosophy and principles of the UN Charter.”

Cordial relations exist between Japan and Bangladesh, France, Indonesia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and many others. Therefore, why can Bangladesh (ongoing colonialism of the Buddhist Chittagong Hill Tracts), Israel (occupies the Golan Heights – Syria), Turkey (occupies North Cyprus and North Syria), Indonesia (ongoing colonialism of West Papua), and others take these lands?

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are directly involved in the war in Yemen. Also, France from Algeria to Libya – and the United Kingdom and its involvement in Iraq, Libya, destabilizing Syria, and many other military ventures in distant lands – are negated by Kishida. Why?

The Soviet Union altered the cultural, ethnic, and religious faultlines. Thus you have ongoing tensions including Ukraine and the Donbass (Donbas) region, Armenia and Azerbaijan (Nagorno-Karabakh is mainly populated by Armenians), Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Georgia and Abkhazia, Georgia and South Ossetia, and several other parts of the former Soviet Union.

The legacy of NATO expansion to the gates of the Russian Federation is also problematic. Hence, Can Kishida point to an alliance of nations that is aimed at just one country?

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation said, “They told us in the 1990s: not an inch to the East. What is the result? They cheated us. They simply impudently cheated us with NATO’s five waves of expansion. Now the corresponding systems are appearing already in Romania and Poland.”

Putin continued, “Have we approached the borders of the United States or Britain? They have approached ours. And now they say ‘Ukraine will also be a NATO member.’ Consequently, their [weapon] systems will emerge there.”

The late Stephen F. Cohen (1938-2020) blamed Bill Clinton for expanding NATO further eastwards toward the Russian Federation. Cohen said, “The short but essential answer is Washington’s decision, taken by President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, to expand NATO eastward from Germany and eventually to Ukraine itself. Ever since, both Democrats and Republicans have insisted that Ukraine is a “vital US national interest.” Those of us who opposed that folly warned it would lead to dangerous conflicts with Moscow, conceivably even war. Imagine Washington’s reaction, we pointed out, if Russian military bases began to appear on Canada’s or Mexico’s borders with America. We were not wrong: An estimated 13,000 souls have already died in the Ukrainian-Russian war in the Donbass and some 2 million people have been displaced.”

Also, the Russian Empire and the development of the Donbass (Donbas) region – which connects Russia historically in recent history – is longer than Japan’s complete control over Ryukyu (Okinawa) and Hokkaido.

Kishida’s revisionism knows no boundaries if silent about other nations. So why isn’t Japan condemning America, Indonesia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and others?

NATO nations have been destabilizing several parts of the world since the demise of the Soviet Union. However, once Kosovo was taken from Serbia – and America lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq – all notions of “international law” was finished. Therefore, Kishida should focus on endless NATO expansion and which countries unleashed death and destruction on several continents.

The irony of history is that NATO powers and Japan support the land changes done by Soviet communism. Hence, it is high time that the convulsions of the Soviet Union are understood.

Nigeria can’t find peace after the British put various ethnic and religious groups together. The same can be said about “mother India” splitting on the convulsions of the British Empire – resulting in two nuclear powers (India and Pakistan) that don’t trust each other.

Indeed, the convulsions of Japan’s deeds on the Korean Peninsula led to a divided people and continuing mistrust. Likewise, Chinese communism and nationalism emerged because of colonial powers dividing the nation into spheres of influence – followed by horrendous massacres by Japan. Therefore, you can only put “international law” on the table once all nations sign a memorandum of substance – until then, convulsions will continue.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes