Japan PM to visit Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates: US and Iran

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In a sign that America and Iran are seeking to salvage something positive despite heightened tensions, the leader of Japan will go ahead with his regional visit to the Middle East. Thus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates respectively.

Oman is known for supporting diplomacy between all regional nations, irrespective if Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and so forth. At the same time, the United Arab Emirates seeks to contain negative aspects of Sunni Islamic radicalism emanating from the Muslim Brotherhood and other negative forces. Likewise, Saudi Arabia is famous throughout the Muslim world based on being custodians to Mecca and Medina. Therefore, Abe can meet various important leaders and discuss many different angles.

Yoshihide Suga, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, stipulated, “Given the rising regional tensions, this trip is taking place to exchange opinions with these three nations as one part of Japanese diplomacy aimed at diffusing the overall situation.”

Indeed, during the visit of Abe between January 11 and January 15, then America and Iran need to refrain from any negativity. In other words, given Japan’s potent relations with America – and reaching out to Iran – then both nations must refrain from furthering tensions. After all, Japan’s economic clout and technological expertise are highly valued internationally.

The fact-finding mission and energy angle is extremely important to Japan. Hence, it is hoped that Abe will be reassured that diplomacy and economic concerns will be met by all nations who seek accommodation.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-iraq-security-japan/japan-pm-going-on-middle-east-trip-as-planned-source-idUSKBN1Z9029

