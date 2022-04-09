Japan poetry and Uejima Onitsura (1661-1738): Useless dreams, alas
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
The Japanese poet, Uejima Onitsura (1661-1738), hails from the prefecture of Hyogo. However, it was Osaka where this esteemed haiku poet became famous.
In a lovely poem, he wrote:
Useless dreams, alas!
Over desolate fields
winds whisper as they pass.
From 8 years of age, Uejima impressed many with his poetry. Thus, with the flow of haiku – and other poetry forms awaiting him – Uejima’s path was clear. Therefore, after gaining further knowledge of many aspects of Japanese high culture, Uejima started his career in haiku when in his mid-20s in the hope of making his living.
In another poem – acknowledging the changing summer to autumn season – he writes:
Cool, cool evening White moon. Autumn wind blowing.
Uejima belongs to the Danrin School of Poetry.
The Danrin School sought to free itself from the rigidness of other schools – and to make poetry come alive to ordinary people during the early Edo Period. The founder was Nishiyama Sōin (1605-1682).
Hence, like the art movement of Ukiyo-e, this school of poetry also focused on the floating world. Therefore, Uejima had the luxury of belonging to a less rigid form of poetry.
CONTEMPORARY JAPANESE ART BY Sawako Utsumi
http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.
PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING
Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group
DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com
http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News
https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST
http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist
https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News
PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER
https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times