Japan reaches 15,000 Covid-19 deaths: IOC President Bach astonishingly thanks the Chinese!

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Japan reached the grim milestone of 15,000 coronavirus deaths (Covid-19) deaths today. Sadly, this figure will gradually increase because of the slowness of the vaccination program and the casual approach to the coronavirus crisis in Japan compared with other East Asian nations.

The highest number of deaths from coronavirus in East Asia and the Mekong Delta have occurred in Japan. Hence, while deaths are low in Japan compared with Europe, North America, and South America, the opposite applies concerning the geopolitical angle. Therefore, unlike China and Taiwan and their respective coronavirus zero-tolerance approaches, the government of Japan seems to tolerate providing the numbers of infections is within a set band.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Unlike the approach taken by Shinzo Abe, the former leader of Japan, the current government of Japan under Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is more distant. Hence, despite coronavirus deaths being low in Japan under Abe – and the coronavirus being more in its infancy – he provided 100,000 yen to all citizens residing in this country. However, Suga ignores the endless suffering of millions of people in Japan and instead concerns himself more with appeasing America via endless anti-China tirades – and focusing on the Olympics.”

Thus despite Tokyo being under another State of Emergency – and the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confusing the people of Japan with being Chinese – Suga still bows his head to the IOC just like he does to America’s approach to China. Thomas Bach (President of the IOC) – probably thinks that all East Asians look alike – because he said in Tokyo, “For everybody – for the athletes, for all the delegations, and most importantly also for the Chinese people … Japanese people.”

The Guardian reports, “Thomas Bach’s attempts to win over the reluctant hosts of the Tokyo 2020 Games got off to an embarrassing start on Tuesday when the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) referred to the people of Japan as “Chinese.”

The policies adopted by Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike sum up the aloof approach against the coronavirus in Japan, for both remain loyal to the Olympics despite the majority of people in Japan being opposed. Hence, several States of Emergencies and following quasi-measures have failed once minor lifting takes place. Therefore, despite the ongoing State of Emergency in Tokyo, the Olympics is still going ahead.

Thus, despite Japan reaching 15,000 coronavirus deaths, the aloofness and lack of responsibility towards pooper members of society continue unabated under the leadership of Suga.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook