Japan reports only 37 new Covid-19 cases with most in Tokyo and Fukuoka

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) downward trend continues in Japan with only 37 new cases. Once more, the majority of cases reported are in Tokyo and the prefecture of Fukuoka.

With few cases throughout the country being reported then confidence is returning. This will boost the economy and ease mental health concerns. Therefore, the next stage will be to kick start international interaction via exports, imports, business travel, tourism, and opening the system.

Deaths per million in Japan are 7 and confirmed deaths have reached 892. Yet with a population of over 126 million – and a high elderly ratio – then it shows how mild the crisis is in Japan.

At times it appeared that the coronavirus crisis might spiral. However, relatively speaking, the media and certain statements by specialists added to the crisis. Therefore, the mental side was increased to a higher level by aspects of scaremongering and fake news.

Of the 37 news cases, 16 were registered in the prefecture of Fukuoka (city of Kitakyushu). Meanwhile, Tokyo reported 13 new cases. Others were Hokkaido (5), Kanagawa (1), Gifu (1), and port of entry (1).

The government must now focus on all areas of weakness because the nature of coronavirus remains baffling. Therefore, if coronavirus emerges once more, the nation needs to increase ICU capacity, centralize hospital networks during emergencies, solve supply chain issues, and have all needed protection for front line workers.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

