Japan scolds Russia at UN: Mute about CHT, Indonesia (Papua), Iran, Saudi, Turkey, and Yemen

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Foreign Minister of Japan, Yoshimasa Hayashi, condemned the Russian Federation. This concerns this nation sending military support to indigenous Russians in the Donbass (Donbas) region – to fend off endless bombings by Ukraine since 2014.

However, irrespective if nations are pro or anti-Russian Federation – selectivity, untold bias, ignoring the violation of lands by allies, and untold suffering in various nations shouldn’t be brushed under the carpet merely to pander to regional geopolitical interests and in coordination with the goals of America. Yet, this is what Japan is doing under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The late former leader, Shinzo Abe, took a more diplomatic approach when Crimea reverted to Russia in 2014. Therefore, it highlights the hostile government of Kishida against China and the Russian Federation.

Hayashi said, “The rule of law among nations is a universal concept. It is not about choosing camps. It is not about taking the middle ground between opposing camps. It is about returning to the unshakable principles that the Member States have built upon.”

This is ironic because Japan is home to American troops. Hayashi, despite his anti-China and anti-Russia stance, would find it difficult to argue that America’s involvement in countless wars on several continents since the end of World War Two is unsurpassed. Also, America supported various proxies to stem the tide of democracy and socialism throughout South America via the support of right-wing death squads under the Operation Condor policy. Therefore, did the Kishida administration miss all this and other horrendous realities – including Agent Orange on Vietnam, the destabilization of Iraq (lied openly about Weapons of Mass Destruction), and too many to mention?

Also, Kishida and Hayashi were both seen recently with leading Iranian political elites, including Kishida smiling with the leader of Iran. Somehow, the Kishida administration doesn’t know about events in Iran. This concerns many protesters being killed month after month in recent times.

Hayashi said, “If agreements are not observed in good faith, then the rule of law does not exist and the world becomes a jungle of brute force and coercion.”

Not only does Japan ignore the deeds of America but the same concerns other nations that Japan openly supports. For example, Indonesia continues to violate the land of West Papua and is altering the demographic and religious dynamics of this land. Turkey occupies North Cyrpus and parts of North Syria – while this NATO power also kills the Kurds and Yazidis in Iraq during bombing raids.

Likewise, Saudi Arabia and its allies have been bombing Yemen for many years. The result is around 11,000 child deaths, cholera, and a humanitarian catastrophe. Japan negates the role of America, the United Kingdom, and several European Union nations that supply Saudi Arabia and others involved in the Yemen war with vast quantities of military weapons. Therefore, Japan’s “rule of law” melts into the propaganda scheme of events – which America welcomes.

You can give other examples. For example, the mainly Buddhists of the Chittagong Hill Tracts are being crushed by Bangladesh. This concerns mass Bengali migration and the Islamization of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Also, Israel took land away from Syria concerning the Golan Heights and the Palestine question. Other examples can be mentioned including NATO powers taking Kosovo away from Serbia and so forth.

NHK reports (last year), “The prime minister started by saying that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken the foundation of world order, which the UN has worked to build since its establishment. He called the invasion an act that tramples on the philosophy and principles of the UN Charter.”

CHITTAGONG HILL TRACTS AND WEST PAPUA

Yet, Kishida – in the same timeframe – was seen openly smiling with Erdoğan and the leader of Iran – similar to Kishida embracing the leader of Indonesia that continues to crush the Papuans of West Papua. Hence, from countless wars and internal intrigues by America, France, and the United Kingdom that killed untold millions since the forming of the United Nations – not once did this concern Japan. Therefore, Kishida and Hayashi freely mix with the leaders of nations – and praise them – despite Indonesia and Turkey occupying vast lands and persecuting various indigenous groups.

Japan’s human rights concerns are cynical under Kishida. Thus Indonesia can kill West Papuans, Turkey can kill Kurds along with occupying North Cyprus and North Syria, Bangladesh can crush the mainly Buddhists of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and America and the United Kingdom can involve themselves in countless wars without a jot of open condemnation or economic sanctions by Japan. Therefore, what happened to “the rule of law?”

UN News reports, “Between April and November 2021, we have received allegations indicating several instances of extrajudicial killings, including of young children, enforced disappearance, torture and inhuman treatment and the forced displacement of at least 5,000 indigenous Papuans by security forces.”

Benny Wenda, the Interim President of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), said, “Indonesia tells the world they are developing West Papua, but this is a lie. It is not development but destruction. Destruction of our mountain, our forest, our tribal culture. Military operations continue in Intan Jaya because Indonesia is building a gold mine there, Wabu Block. They are building the trans-Papua highway through our rainforest because they want to take our natural resources. Instead of this environmental destruction, the world must support our Green State Vision, which offers a future for all of humanity.”

The Guardian reports, “Indonesia has controlled West Papua since invading in 1963 and formalizing its annexation through the controversial, UN approved, ‘Act of Free Choice’. Security forces are accused of severe human rights violations during the occupation with an estimated 500,000 Papuans killed.”

Turning to the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Al Jazeera stipulated several years ago, “Indigenous demands for autonomy remain unheeded. And the Hill Tracts remain the most highly militarized region in Bangladesh. Drive around and it feels like an occupation, even if it isn’t being called one.”

Survival International in 2014 reports, “The government of Bangladesh has moved hundreds of thousands of settlers into the Chittagong Hill Tracts, home to eleven tribes collectively known as Jummas. The indigenous Jummas have lost their land to the settlers, and have also been subjected to violent repression by the army.”

Japan – and all leading G7 nations – have abandoned the non-Muslim indigenous of West Papua (Indonesia) and the Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh). The results are enormous negative ethnic changes, Islamization, and the cementing of the rule of Bangladesh and Indonesia respectively. Hence, the mainly Buddhist ethnic groups of the Chittagong Hill Tracts and predominantly Christian Papuans face the brutal reality of Islamization, ethnic nationalism being pushed for geopolitical purposes, and losing control over their natural resources.

However, Japan – and all leading G7 nations – not only keep silent – but some also send vast quantities of military weapons to Indonesia. Therefore, all G7 nations trade openly with Bangladesh and Indonesia with no sanctions in sight for the respective occupations of the Chittagong Hill Tracts and West Papua.

IRAN AND JAPAN

Kishida recently met President Raisi of Iran on September 21 (local time; on September 22, 3:30 JST), 2022. By this time, the youth of Iran were being killed openly on the streets of many cities after the death of Mahsa Amini.

This young lady died because of the enforced dress code in Iran. Thus during the period of her brutal death – and the meeting between Kishida and Raisi – The Guardian reports, “At least 31 people are feared by rights groups to have died in six days of protests, sparked by the death on 16 September of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman.”

On the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, it says, “Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for the letter of condolence from President Raisi on the passing of former Prime Minister Abe, and expressed his intention to cooperate towards the further strengthening of the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran…In addition, Prime Minister Kishida emphasized the importance of ensuring maritime security and the safety of navigation and explained Japan’s efforts in the field.”

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam (Iran Human Rights) says, “Using live ammunition on protesters is an international crime and the international community has a duty to prevent and stop these crimes. Their firm support of protest demands while triggering mechanisms to hold the Islamic Republic accountable by the UN can be helpful in the current situations.”

Hayashi was also full of smiles when he met the Minister of Petroleum of Iran (Javad Owji) – despite ongoing protests (September 28, 2022). Hence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan reports, “At the outset, Minister Hayashi expressed his intention to strengthen the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran carrying on the diplomatic legacy of former Prime Minister Abe, who placed great importance on the relationship with Iran.

If no anti-China and anti-Russia component exists, then Kishida and the Japanese Foreign Ministry brush things under the carpet. Hence, ethnic massacres in Ethiopia, Azerbaijan soldiers mutilating the dead bodies of female Armenian soldiers, the occupation of North Cyprus and North Syria by Turkey, females put in prison and tortured for not covering up in Iran, the security apparatus of Indonesia persecuting Papuans in West Papua, and other important issues, are negated by the same Kishida admin that is fixated on China and Russia. Therefore, the leader of Iran feared little when meeting Kishida.

YEMEN

Last year, James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said, “A child dies in Yemen of something that is preventable every 10 minutes. And that is certainly a number that unfortunately has not changed in the last couple of years…Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child. Incredulously, it is getting worse.”

Yet allies of Japan – Gulf nations and NATO powers – have been spreading death in Yemen for many years. Once more, Japan is not merely muted, it cares little about condemning the nations involved in this brutal war. Hence, what happened to Japan’s “rule of law?”

Reuters reported several years ago, “U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration has offered Saudi Arabia more than $115 billion in weapons, other military equipment and training, the most of any U.S. administration in the 71-year U.S.-Saudi alliance, a report seen by Reuters has found.”

Deaths are now over 400,000 in Yemen. Last year, the BBC said, “The UN estimated that by the end of 2021, the conflict in Yemen would have caused over 377,000 deaths, with 60% of them the result of hunger, lack of healthcare, and unsafe water.”

RULE OF LAW

Japan can only focus on “the rule of law” – the same applies to all nations – if this angle is upheld internationally by friends or foes alike. However, for Japan, it is overtly concentrated on anti-China and anti-Russia angles that began to emerge in the body politic of this nation during the Meiji Restoration (1868-1912). Therefore, not only does it lack credibility, it is insincere and negates the brutal deeds of America, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and many other allies of Japan.

