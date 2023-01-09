Japan soon to reach 60,000 Covid deaths: 900 die in 2 days

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The severity of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Japan under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida continues unabated. This concerns Kishida’s “do nothing approach.” Therefore, over 900 people have died in Japan from the coronavirus in the last two days.

Last month witnessed the highest number of monthly deaths. The death toll in December was 7,688. This is a shocking number considering the coronavirus entered Japan in the middle of January 2020.

Within the next 24/36 hours, approximately 42,000 people have died from coronavirus since Kishida took office in early October 2021. This contrasts with the 17,730 people who died under the administrations of Shinzo Abe (brutally assassinated) and Yoshihide Suga.

Coronavirus infections have now reached 30 million in Japan. Before the administration of Kishida, the total was just over 1.7 million infections. Hence, just over 94 percent of all coronavirus cases have occurred under the leadership of Kishida – despite the favorable groundwork done by Abe and Suga. Understandably, the economic and social angles need to be addressed. However, this is negated to an extent because Kishida is doubling the military budget. Therefore, Kishida’s coronavirus policies have made Japan much worse in 2022 – concerning the number of deaths and infections.

In 2022, under Kishida and his policy of negating State of Emergencies and quasi State of Emergencies, unlike Abe and Suga – approximately two-thirds of all coronavirus deaths happened in 2022.

The death toll will soon reach 60,000 in Japan. This figure seemed most unlikely until Kishida took office.

In Abe’s period the coronavirus death toll was 1,461 (Sep 16, 2020). The same number of deaths that took nine months under Abe – will take 4 to 5 days under Kishida in early 2023. Of course, no vaccines were available under Abe. However, Abe took measures to stem the coronavirus tide by protecting the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

Kishida is one-hundred percent focused on economics and the vaccine program. Thus it was all too predictable that Japan would witness the highest number of deaths from coronavirus in early 2023 during the New Year period.

Ironically, Kishida seeks to double the military budget by claiming to protect the people of Japan.

