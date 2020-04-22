Japan thanks Taiwan for donating two million masks: Taiwan to help nations

Chika Mori and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan is a very dynamic leader. Hence, it isn’t surprising that Taiwan is reaching out to help nations under stress. This applies to the international struggle against coronavirus (Covid-19).

Japan thanked Taiwan for supplying two million masks and other types of support. These masks will be sent to public hospitals and other important areas. Therefore, with relations already cordial the latest goodwill gesture will further cement relations.

Yoshihide Suga, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, uttered, “We’d like to again express our sincere gratitude for the warm cheers and support from Taiwan.”

Shamefully, the World Health Organization is still locking Taiwan out. Ironically, this is based on China where the coronavirus – like SARS – began. Equally ironic, the nation of Taiwan is democratic compared with the one-party state of China. Thus, it is hoped that Taiwan’s outreach will further cement the need to support this nation against the whims of China.

The slogan Taiwan is promoting is “Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping.” Hence it is known that this nation will send masks to nations hit hardest by the coronavirus. This applies to America, European nations, and any country that needs assistance.

The Foreign Ministry of Taiwan uttered, “Taiwan and Japan share values and are close partners and important friends at all levels.”

It is hoped that the international community will take brave steps to increase economic and political ties with Taiwan.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes