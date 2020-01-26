Japan to evacuate nationals from Wuhan: 56 dead from Coronavirus and 2,000 infections

Kanako Itamae and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The Foreign Ministry of Japan is preparing to evacuate Japanese nationals from Wuhan. Hence, the Hubei Province is being monitored daily by Japan. Therefore, arrangements are ongoing with the government of China to evacuate Japanese nationals.

Japan is warning nationals to avoid the Hubei Province and other areas. Thus, official meetings between China and Japan seek to solve the problem because hundreds of Japanese nationals are known to be in Wuhan.

Internally, three cases are known in Japan of the new coronavirus. Hence, given the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games then authorities seek to stem the situation. All three cases relate to Chinese nationals traveling from Wuhan. Therefore, individuals entering Japan via the Hubei Province are the current source of the problem. However, with the new coronavirus spreading to other cities in China, the fear is that the virus will enter Japan from different areas.

The BBC reports, “The coronavirus has killed at least 56 people and infected almost 2,000 since its discovery in the city of Wuhan.”

Hence, the numbers keep on increasing each day and the same applies to lesser numbers of cases happening internationally. Thus, for the people of Wuhan, the situation is extremely alarming. After all, with Wuhan being the epicenter and in shut down mode – and with pharmacies struggling with medical supplies – then people are extremely nervous and putting huge strains on all available hospitals.

Hu Yinghai, the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Civil Affairs, uttered, “We are steadily pushing forward the disease control and prevention … But right now we are facing an extremely severe public health crisis.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-51249208

