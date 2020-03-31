Japan to focus on Avigan, Futhan, and other drugs to fight coronavirus

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan is putting important emphasis on medicines to fight coronavirus (Covid-19). Hence, Abe’s administration is being tasked with supporting a possible breakthrough. Therefore, reports are specifically focused on Avigan (favipiravir) and Futhan.

According to researchers in China, clinical trials stress the effectiveness of Avigan. Thus, authorities in the medical sector in China have specified that Avigan is helping in the fight against coronavirus.

Avigan is an anti-flu drug while Futhan relates to anti-pancreatitis. Currently, more reports are focused on Avigan. However, with the seriousness of coronavirus being extremely variable – from minor to the cause of death – then different drugs or combinations will depend on respective circumstances. Therefore, doctors in Japan will be allowed to use Futhan providing they get the consent of their patients.

The Guardian reports, “Zhang Xinmin, an official at China’s science and technology ministry, said favipiravir, developed by a subsidiary of Fujifilm, had produced encouraging outcomes in clinical trials in Wuhan and Shenzhen involving 340 patients.”

Abe, seeking to reassure Japanese nationals that the government is focused on providing the best possible medicine, is also hoping to make a breakthrough internationally. Thereby, the government will provide financial support to thorough research in relation to several medicines.

At the same time, Abe notified by a phone call that Japan will work closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop vaccines and drugs. This took place when Abe spoke to Tedros Adhanom, the Director-General of the WHO. Therefore, Abe assured the WHO that Japan seeks to help in containing the pandemic that is blighting many nations.

It appears that Avigan is especially important in the early stages of coronavirus. However, the drug may not be so potent once the multiplication of the virus happens. Yet, according to China, in the early stages, Avigan helped the lung to recover by 91 percent compared with non-Avigan patients of 62 percent. Also, the median of being cleared of coronavirus was dramatically quicker with the usage of Avigan.

Hence, more research is needed and to focus on the respective strengths and merits of Avigan and Futhan – and other drugs. Similarly, results are needed on the combinations of drugs in fighting coronavirus and a future vaccine.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/18/japanese-flu-drug-clearly-effective-in-treating-coronavirus-says-china

