Japan to welcome State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar and discuss bilateral issues



Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan invited State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar to discuss important issues between both nations. At the same time, the 10th Mekong-Japan Summit will take place in Tokyo during her stay. Hence, the four-day visit of Aung San Suu Kyi to Japan that begins on Friday will be extremely busy and important on the bilateral front – and in relation to the Mekong Delta.

Japan values positive relations with Myanmar based on recent history and because of the progress made by this nation in recent times in the realm of democracy. Of course, the geopolitical angle of Myanmar is richly important and the binding ties of Buddhism mean that both nations have natural bonds. Therefore, Aung San Suu Kyi knows that her reception is keenly awaited in the corridors of power in Japan.

It is understood that Abe and Aung San Suu Kyi will discuss a plethora of bilateral issues. For example, both nations will discuss issues related to agriculture, education, industrial zones, infrastructure support, the Mekong Delta and regional networks, transportation, and other important issues.

In another article about ties between Japan and Myanmar earlier this year, in relation to the Thilawa Special Economic Zone in Myanmar, it was stated, “Investments by Japan in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone are a springboard to how public-private initiatives between Japan and Myanmar can boost this developing nation. Hence, while projects will vary, it shows how both nations can compliment each other by focusing on respective strengths and know-how. Therefore, with many powerful Japanese companies investing in Myanmar and the three main Japanese banks being involved, the future looks positive.”

Of course, the meeting between Abe and Aung San Suu Kyi will focus on different bilateral issues already mentioned, but it does show the importance that Japan bestows on Myanmar. Hence, Aung San Suu Kyi will be welcomed to Tokyo and the prefecture of Fukushima – while sharing cultural moments during her important working visit to Japan that will focus on bilateral issues and the Mekong Delta.

Japan fully understands the need to support Myanmar just like many nations throughout Asia and further afield. Therefore, the visit of Aung San Suu Kyi will be warmly welcomed by the political elites in Japan and the business community.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes