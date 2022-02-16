Japan new daily high for Covid-19 deaths

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The highest daily death toll from the coronavirus (Covid-19) occurred yesterday in Japan. At the same time, well over half a million people are recuperating at home despite Japan closing its border to foreign nationals. Therefore, the highest record of daily deaths – and recent daily highs of coronavirus infections – have happened during a period when foreign nationals are mainly being kept out of Japan (some exceptions).

Individuals recuperating at home – and often infecting other household members – can request food supplies and other essentials. However, the sheer number of people catching the Omicron variant means many prefectures are failing on this promise.

Osaka and Tokyo – and the prefecture of Saitama – are all known to be struggling to assist people recuperating at home. Saitama admits that sometimes deliveries are taking one week. Likewise, Osaka and Tokyo are struggling because of the increase in demand.

Yesterday, a record high of 236 daily deaths concerning coronavirus happened. Hence, with news that the over 70s in Chiba prefecture account for 70 percent of all hospital cases – and 55 percent of the same age group in Tokyo – the death toll looks likely to be high for the next few weeks, despite infections appearing to be waning in most prefectures from a high base.

Lee Jay Walker says, “The vaccine efficacy is obviously in decline for the elderly. Thus, while the third booster is being ramped up for the elderly in recent weeks – and the government is procuring more vaccines – it seems inevitable that the health care system will be overstretched for many weeks to come.”

The Governor of Tottori, Shinji Hirai, uttered, “The Omicron variant is formidable.”

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

