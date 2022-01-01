Japanese art and the majesty of the sky

In the four Japanese art pieces selected in this article, the passage of time is irrelevant. Hence, three artists are from the “past” while the other is “now.” However, irrespective of time, art will continue to create joy, passion, wonder, and other positives to the human eye and heart.

The first art piece above is by Tani Buncho (1763-1840), who lived during the Edo Period. Buncho belongs to the Bunjinga school of thought. Thus like Kameda Bosai, Hanabusa Itcho, Ike no Taiga, Watanabe Kazan, Tomioka Tessai, and others, Buncho was a literati artist. Therefore, Buncho admired traditional Chinese culture despite Japan mainly being isolated during the Edo Period.

Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1829) also lived during the Edo Period. Hōitsu, in time, became a Buddhist monk while teaching younger artists. In his delightful triptych above, you can feel a fusion of art, Buddhism, ideas, literature, poetry, and all the passion that this generated.

The next art piece above is by the contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi who hails from northern Japan. Her art is inspired by Japanese rinpa art, the Kano School of Art, Dutch art from the Golden Age to the following century, and several individual artists including L.S. Lowry – while doing her own independent landscapes. Utsumi then expresses her thought patterns through the prism of her art. Therefore, you can feel the deep connection of the amazing art piece above and the inspiration for this that came from the work of Kamisaka Sekka (1866-1942).

Kanzan Shimomura (1873 to 1930) is a famous artistic son of Wakayama. He was born during the revolutionary Meiji Period and died in the early Showa Period of Japanese history. Hence, the era in between, the Taisho Period (1912-1926), was more sedate and liberal. Despite this, his art piece above is a connection with the past.



Overall, despite the passages of time – and the delightful angle of the modern contemporary artist Sawako Utsumi – you can feel the richness of nature and continuity.



http://sawakoart.com



http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.



