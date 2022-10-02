Japanese art: New light of Shinto and homage to Hosui
Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
The contemporary Japanese artist Sawako Utsumi who hails from Northern Japan provides a lovely individualistic homage to Yamamoto Hōsui (1850-1906). Thus, unlike the original art piece by Yamamoto, a new Shinto angle – and a delightful new color scheme – emerges that contrasts greatly with the original by Yamamoto.
European art entered the mindset of Yamamoto, who belongs to the Meiji Period (1868-1912) of art despite being born in the Edo Period. He studied Bunjinga art. Thus, Yamamoto (original art piece below) mixed naturally within literati circles in his native Japan and during his time in France (Paris).
Utsumi’s hamlet is noticeably different from the original by Yamamoto. Hence, Utsumi’s central angle is the Shinto faith. In the original by Yamamoto, the spiritual dimension doesn’t exist. Therefore, Utsumi is linking this to the importance of Shintoism in her own life – and how the Shinto faith fuses naturally with nature.
The color scheme also contrasts greatly – between the original by Yamamoto and the homage by Utsumi. Collectively this works a treat.
However, despite the major changes by Utsumi and the new religious dimension of Utsumi’s art piece, the homage to Yamamoto is visible and maintained delightfully. Therefore, the beauty of nature and the feeling of tranquility persists enormously.
