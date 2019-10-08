Japanese artist and a delightful Dutch winter landscape based on Hendrick Avercamp

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The world of Dutch art in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries really appeals to Sawako Utsumi, who is a contemporary Japanese artist. Historically, the links developed between Japan and Holland (the Netherlands) are also extremely fascinating, especially during the Edo Period. Hence, Utsumi and her artistic homages to Hendrick Avercamp (1585-1634), Esaias van de Velde (1587-1630), and Aert van der Neer (1603-1677).

Of course, Utsumi adores many aspects of Japanese and European art. This is evidenced by past art pieces that are based on a plethora of different artistic themes. For example, the famous Japanese Kano School to Maurice Utrillo and L.S. Lowry. Or by focusing on religious themes in relation to Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism. Also, Utsumi does her own personal landscapes in relation to England and Japan.

In her latest art piece, Utsumi focuses on Avercamp (original by Avercamp above) for the second time. Like usual, you can equally feel her unique artistic traits despite paying homage. Thus, the numbers of people are reduced to nine and this relates to the mathematical angle and infinity. Similarly, the color scheme of Utsumi is uplifting and extremely different. This approach relates to the work of Avercamp being the “past,” “present,” and “future.”

In a past article, I comment, “Avercamp had to overcome adversity because it is widely believed he was deaf and a mute. This is based on documentation that stipulates his name being the Kampen Mute. Hence, one can only imagine how Avercamp overcame such obstacles and how society treated him.”

Overall, this delightful contemporary Japanese artist can feel the cultural and artistic angle of Dutch art. Hence, while Utsumi is still to visit Holland, the legacy of past history remains embedded within her artistic soul. Therefore, another adorable art piece is witnessed based on her love of Dutch art, in relation to the sixteenth century and seventeenth century.

https://www.rijksmuseum.nl/en/rijksstudio/artists/hendrick-avercamp

https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi/shop – Sawako Utsumi (you can buy many products from art to cups too so much more)

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her personal website

BELOW IS A NEW BOOK BASED ON THE ART OF SAWAKO UTSUMI

Book Review: Sawako Utsumi and her Kindred Spirit

European and Japanese Art: Buddhism, Christianity, Landscapes, Rinpa, Shintoism, Ukiyo-e, and Dutch Masters

http://www.lulu.com/shop/lee-jay-walker/sawako-utsumi-and-her-kindred-spirit/paperback/product-22830732.html – Please click on to order the book.

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website

http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/sawako-utsumi.html – Sawako Utsumi and where you can buy her art, postcards, bags, and other products. Also, individuals can contact her for individual requests.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes