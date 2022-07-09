Japanese artist of the fifteenth century: Noami and China

Japanese artist of the fifteenth century: Nōami and China

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The artist Nōami resided in a world of high culture. He was born in the late fourteenth century in 1397 and lived until a ripe old age. Therefore, he left a legacy and influenced many individuals in fifteenth-century Japan.

Nōami adored art, literature, poetry, and many other notable angles of high culture. The Middle Kingdom (China) impacted greatly on Nōami – and countless others – throughout a long period of Japanese history.

His most famous art pieces include “The Pines of Miho” and “The White-Robed Kannon.” The first art piece mentioned was inspired by the acclaimed Chinese artist Muqi Fachang (Mu-ch’i Fa-ch’ang). Therefore, Nōami found inspiration in the suiboku (water-ink) style that emanated from China.

The second art piece mentioned relates to the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy. Hence, the delightful ink painting – and the reverence shown to the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy. This concerns the spiritual angle and the intricacy of Nōami’s art.

The National Gallery of Victoria says, “Sōami would have gained much of his knowledge of karamono from his father Geiami (1431–1485) and more notably from his grandfather Nōami (1397–1471), both of whom were advisers to the Ashikaga shoguns.”

Overall, the family trio of Nōami, Geiami, and Sōami blessed the world of Japanese art in this period of history. Each individual adored high culture and the many angles of China concerning art, literature, philosophy, and many other areas – while also being inspired by internal cultural angles.

