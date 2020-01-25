Japanese folklore and art through the prism of a loyal warrior

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Taira no Tadamori (1096-1153) was a famous and notable samurai who was loyal to the Taira clan. In Japanese art and folklore, he is depicted favorably based on his many attributes that were so important in this period of Japanese history. Therefore, despite the passages of time, the legacy of Tadamori remains intact based on art, folklore, literature, and important historical documents.

In the world of folklore and art Tadamori is deemed fearless beyond the norms of life. Hence, he didn’t flinch in the art of war, irrespective of natural clan fighting, fighting Buddhist warrior monks, or tackling pirates. Equally, in the mysterious world of Japanese folklore Tadamori did not fear the unseen world of sinister spirits and dangerous ghosts.

Of course, while folklore and art can re-write reality, just like the media wars of the modern world, the historical truth is based on his deeds. This fact means that his importance to the Imperial Court was based on his role in consolidating the Taira clan based on his military prowess.

In the realm of religion, then the Buddhist warrior monks were a menace to the Taira clan. Hence, he was at the forefront of tackling these holy warriors in Nara and Mount Hiei. At the same time, on a different military front, he tackled the threat of piracy in the vicinity of the coasts of Nankaido and San’yodo. Thus, Tadamori helped in the power concentration and consolidation of the Taira clan in this period of Japanese history.

Overall, this famous samurai leader is rightly remembered in different cultural depictions. Thereby, in the world of art and folklore, Tadamori can be seen tackling human warriors and fighting demons from the underworld based on his steadfastness.

