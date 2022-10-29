Japan’s morality: Tomahawk and Afghanistan, Libya, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan seems intent on buying Tomahawk missiles from America. Kishida’s moral stance only focuses on China, North Korea, and the Russian Federation – while waiting for South Korea to fall into line (firstly under America and then under Japan). Therefore, no shock that Kishida desires to buy Tomahawk missiles (despite the horrendous Yen to Dollar rate – cares little about taxpayers) because they worked well when bombing Afghanistan, Libya, Serbia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen – and America also used against the Bosnian Serbs when America, Iran, Islamic fundamentalists, and Turkey were all on the same side against Orthodox Christian Serbs.

Remember, the same Kishida never stops rebuking the Russian Federation for protecting Russians in Novorossiya (Donbass region) against Ukrainian nationalists. Hence, the legacy of extended borders under the Soviet Union. However, America’s bombing of distant nations never worries Japan. After all, the United States even utilized Okinawa (Ryukyu) military bases when this nation carpet-bombed Vietnam and utilized Agent Orange – while Japan also provided economic funds to help America during the ousting of Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

NHK reports, “The government regards Tomahawks as highly reliable because US forces have already been using them in their operations.”

In other words, Kishida’s international law is a rubber stamp of whatever America deems appropriate. Yesterday, Japan forgave Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Agent Orange against Vietnam (Japanese companies made a literal economic killing from the Vietnam War) – just like recently Japan didn’t implement sanctions on America for the untold number of deaths in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and destabilizing Syria and Yemen by stealth (sold mass military equipment to several Gulf powers) – and now Kishida wants to buy more American weapons to re-arm at a faster pace because they worked well when America bombed on three continents (international law – thrown out of Kishida’s window).

Forbes reports (2017), “According to the website GlobalSecurity.org, the U.S. fired over 1,100 Tomahawks between the Gulf War in 1991 and the intervention in Afghanistan in 2001. It has been used extensively in every major American conflict over the past 25 years including in Bosnia (Deliberate Force), Libya (Odyssey Dawn) and the initial strikes on the so-called Islamic State’s de facto capital of Raqqa in 2014. Since 1991, Iraq has borne the brunt of America’s Tomahawk onslaught, targeted by at least 1,618 cruise missiles. Operation Allied Force in 1999 saw a further 218 strike Serbia and Montenegro while at least 112 Tomahawks hit targets in Libya in 2011.”

Tomahawks were also used against Syria when 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were launched from USS Porter and USS Ross.

Reuters reports, “Tomahawks can hit targets from more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away, putting parts of China and the Russian Far East within range.”

Kyodo News says, “Japan is considering buying U.S.-developed Tomahawk cruise missiles, government sources said Friday, in an apparent effort to obtain the ability to disable an enemy country’s missiles in its territory.”

America is encouraging European Union nations, NATO powers, Japan, and South Korea to militarize at a level not seen for decades. Hence, despite several decades of static wages in Japan (and the consumption tax hitting the poorest the most), three squandered economic decades, the decline of the Yen to the Dollar, the low birth rate, pension issues, and the enormous ratio of debt that Japan holds – Kishida is intent on upping the military budget to an even higher level and putting Japan in the center of a military arms race in Northeast Asia.

Kishida’s policy – similar to the incumbent leader of South Korea – bodes ill for Northeast Asia. Japan will now have more potent military arms aimed at this nation. Therefore, America’s containment policies of China and the Russian Federation threaten a major military war – with the people of Ukraine and Taiwan being expendable.

Kishida and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are opening up a can of worms.

Also, if Japan continues to upgrade its armed forces to the level of threat level aimed at China concerning America’s intrigues involving the Taiwan issue – while being protected by America’s nuclear umbrella and American bases throughout the country: how can Japan reach out to China and the Russian Federation under Kishida’s military doctrine long after his term in office is over?

