Kenyan police kill 26 in Covid-19 curfew but no international outcry



Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Several nations have witnessed police killings over coronavirus (Covid-19) curfews in Africa. This notably applies to Kenya and Nigeria. However, unlike the wealthy nation of America, it appears that these lives don’t matter.

Authorities in Kenya admit 15 deaths. Yet organizations for human rights specify 26 deaths by the police. Unsurprisingly, the problem of police brutality especially applies to poor neighborhoods.

One death includes a young thirteen-year-old-boy who was shot dead in Nairobi. The only crime the boy did was to go on the balcony. Therefore, the short life of Yassin Hussein Moyo was curtailed horrendously.

Kenyan authorities admit 15 deaths related to the curfew that began in late March. Yet the real death toll is at least 26 according to various groups.

This is shockingly high and is leading to tensions. Other brutal killings have happened in Nigeria. However, the international community and black lives matter activists care little.

Internal anger is brewing in some neighborhoods because other ill deeds by the police have been lodged. This relates to accusations of sexual assault, police intimidation and violence, and other areas.

Voice of America reports, “The executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, Irungu Houghton, says the spike in cases shows that not enough disciplinary actions are being taken.”

Overall, police brutality exists in many nations. Yet deaths in Kenya, Nigeria, and other nations don’t suit the political agenda. Hence deaths in Africa, Asia, and South America don’t resonate unlike in America.

Ironically, unlike America, many nations in Africa, Asia, and South America are blighted by absolute poverty. Equally, the coronavirus crisis is exacerbating poverty in countless nations.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/kenya-charges-police-officer-murder-coronavirus-curfew-death

