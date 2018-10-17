Khashoggi, Muslim Brotherhood and opportune America, Turkey, and the UK: Land of political imprisonment

Nuray Lydia Oglu and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey is a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, just like the Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi who went missing in the same nation. Hence, it is ironic that in a nation where vast numbers of people have been put in prison based on alleged “political conspiracies” and crushing “Kurdish dissent,” that one individual is deemed more important than 50,000 people imprisoned by the state apparatus of Turkey.

At the moment, the mass media is pointing the finger at Saudi Arabia but it seems strange that this nation would openly commit such a crime in a nation that is ideologically opposed to Saudi Arabia. This relates to Turkey supporting Qatar based on both nations supporting the Muslim Brotherhood camp. In this sense, if Khashoggi is indeed dead, then maybe it was a botched interrogation – possibly, we will never fully know. Unsurprisingly, fellow Arabic speaking nations and other Muslim majority nations have uttered their support of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, regional allies of Saudi Arabia have stressed the need for a genuine investigation to take place before jumping to any conclusions.

It should be stated that Christianity over time was virtually erased by Muslims in the land that is now Turkey. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, not one non-Muslim holy place is allowed. Ironically, the early world for Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia was more draconian than it is today, while in Turkey he witnessed the growing Islamization of Turkey under the rule of Erdogan. In other words, Khashoggi had no qualms in moving to Turkey despite the arbitrary arrests of vast numbers of people based on this individual supporting the Muslim Brotherhood – just like Erdogan supports the same Sunni Islamist movement. This reality should bury the narrative that Khashoggi was a supporter of openness and freedom – on the contrary, he desired a domino effect of nations that would follow the religious ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Spectator reports, “In truth, Khashoggi never had much time for western-style pluralistic democracy. In the 1970s he joined the Muslim Brotherhood, which exists to rid the Islamic world of western influence. He was a political Islamist until the end, recently praising the Muslim Brotherhood in the Washington Post. He championed the ‘moderate’ Islamist opposition in Syria, whose crimes against humanity are a matter of record. Khashoggi frequently sugarcoated his Islamist beliefs with constant references to freedom and democracy. But he never hid that he was in favour of a Muslim Brotherhood arc throughout the Middle East. His recurring plea to bin Salman in his columns was to embrace not western-style democracy, but the rise of political Islam which the Arab Spring had inadvertently given rise to. For Khashoggi, secularism was the enemy.”

Hence, for Khashoggi to be deemed in a democratic light is typical wishful thinking based on the deception of the Muslim Brotherhood that is part of the course. Al-Monitor stipulates, “The fact that Khashoggi had good personal relationships with prominent names from Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and strong links to the pro-government media in Turkey will also pressurize Erdogan into acting firmly against Riyadh.”

Ironically, the land of Turkey under Erdogan is known for mass imprisonment and where journalists reside in fear. Earlier this year, the United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, uttered strongly, “The court decision condemning journalists to aggravated life in prison for their work, without presenting substantial proof of their involvement in the coup attempt or ensuring a fair trial, critically threatens journalism and with it the remnants of freedom of expression and media freedom in Turkey.”

The New York Times reports, “Mr. Erdogan has become increasingly authoritarian since the coup attempt. He has steadily tightened his control over the government, the military, the media, courts, schools and even the internet, fraying relations with Turkey’s Western allies. He has purged tens of thousands of people suspected of disloyalty from the government and the military, and thousands more have been arrested and charged with supporting terrorism.”

In a sense, Khashoggi represents much or the murky world of America, the United Kingdom, past links of all with Osama Bin Laden during the war in Afghanistan and utilized against the Orthodox Christian Serbs in Bosnia, the lack of concern about human rights and religious freedom, and where the only truth is a distorted lie that is channeled through bought think tanks. Therefore, the former friend of Osama Bin Laden and Muslim Brotherhood supporter – who also had no qualms about the brutal authoritarian nature of Erdogan – appears to have met his fate (still inconclusive) inside the fractured House of Islam.

Overall, the full truth isn’t fully known but the one sure thing is that a bigger underhanded thing must be at play. Hence, pressurizing Saudi Arabia over a former friend of Osama Bin Laden and an individual who supported the excesses of Erdogan appears utter madness, especially in light of the atrocities in Yemen. Therefore, knowing the murky past of Khashoggi – just like the murky reality of America, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and the Muslim Brotherhood – then the forces of deceit will most likely look for an economic angle in order to absolve Saudi Arabia.

Yet, in truth, none of the above can be absolved because they all have destabilized throughout the region. Equally, all utilized Sunni Islamic terrorism against Syria based on vested interests by the usual players – just like Khashoggi cared little about the mass arrests of vast numbers in Turkey under Erdogan. Hence, whatever happened to Khashoggi, the one truth is that it was done in a world that he belonged to. Therefore, the violence he justified in Afghanistan and Syria – and his turning of a blind eye to the violence and intimidation that is being perpetrated in Turkey against vast numbers – finally came home to roost inside the House of Islam that he believed in.

The truth may never be fully known about what happened to Khashoggi. However, the murky nations involved in the final outcome will cover up the excesses based on the economic immorality of all. In other words, America, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and others that have helped to create the deaths and malnutrition of millions in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, will seek to milk more Saudi petrodollars on the ashes of Khashoggi.

