Kishida holds mock disaster: Deaths from Covid highest in August

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is once more highlighting the silver spoon nature of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). It is a party where family-dominated elites rise to the top. Therefore, while Japan is witnessing the highest number of coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths since the crisis began, Kishida is holding a mock conference about his make belief disaster.

The highest number of monthly deaths from the coronavirus happened in August 2022. Yet, even when daily new high infections occurred, Kishida’s “do nothing approach” was maintained. Unlike the late Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga who implemented mild State of Emergencies and Quasi-State of Emergencies when high infections of the coronavirus occurred.

In the economic realm, the Yen to Dollar rate was 110 on October 4, 2021, when Kishida took office. However, the Yen is now 139 to the Dollar – a huge decline not witnessed until several decades ago. Therefore, 91 percent of all coronavirus infections in Japan have occurred under Kishida – and the Yen decline against the Dollar is currently 26 percent.

However, despite spiraling deaths from the coronavirus at a time when internationally the death toll is in steep decline – and the Yen weakening by 26 percent against the Dollar: Kishida is holding a mock disaster. Of course, the real disaster is the Kishida administration.

NHK reports, “Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has urged people to act to save their own lives in a mock news conference held as part of a national disaster drill… Thursday’s government-hosted disaster drill was based on the scenario that a magnitude 9.1 earthquake had occurred in waters to the south of Wakayama Prefecture…”

In August, approximately 7,000 people died from coronavirus out of the entire total of 40,000 deaths. Hence, Kishida is mocking these deaths by holding such a ridiculous mock event – at a time of serious issues.

It sums up Kishida’s attitude to serious issues – the coronavirus crisis, the mountain of debt, and the declining yen. Instead, he focuses on his ego, nationalism, and doubling the military budget to suit the agenda of America concerning the containment of China and the Russian Federation.

Infections from coronavirus before Kishida took power totaled 1.7 million. However, this figure is now 18.9 million. Thus, 91 percent of all cases are under Kishida.

At the same time, the Yen weakened against the Dollar from 110 to the current 139 (recently between 134 and 139 level). Therefore, despite 22,000 coronavirus deaths out of 40,000 under Kishida – and with 7,000 deaths in the last month: Kishida decides to hold a mock disaster despite the ongoing problems that Japan faces.

It is unbelievable!

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

