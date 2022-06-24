Mali armed forces bombed Al-Qaeda after 132 civilians were killed

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

A recent massacre in Mali by Al-Qaeda affiliates, Macina Katiba, led to air strikes by the armed forces of this nation. The latest massacre resulted in 132 civilians being killed by Islamists. This took place in Diallassagou and the surrounding region.

Air strikes have hit Macina Katiba terrorists in the area of the latest massacre and also in the areas of Djenne and Tenenkou.

Africa News reports, “The government said the attacks, in which 132 people were killed, were carried out by jihadi rebels of the Katiba group in villages in the Bankass area on Saturday and Sunday.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), condemned the terrorist attack. He said, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the massacre of 132 civilians in Mali. I condemn it with all my strength and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.”

In another recent terrorist attack by Islamists, the BBC reports, “In a separate jihadist attack on Saturday near the city of Gao, regional officials said at least 20 civilians were killed.”

Modern Tokyo Times – in another article – said, “Colonel Gaddafi’s demise in Libya (2011) by major Western powers (America, France, and the United Kingdom) destabilized the fragile Sahel region. Thus internal terrorists, ethnic demands against central forces, international jihadists, and criminal forces all benefitted from the failed policies of America, France, and the United Kingdom.”

Mali decided to pull out of the G5 Sahel regional group last month. This group consisted of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger. However, Mali decided to pull out of the anti-jihadist alliance concerning the role of France in the Sahel and other regional factors.

The government statement said, “The government of Mali is deciding to withdraw from all the organs and bodies of the G5 Sahel, including the joint force.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Mali is beset – along with other regional nations, including Burkina Faso and Niger (and others) – by Islamist insurgents and ethnic tensions. The military in Mali distrusts the role of France throughout the Sahel region. Therefore, the military elites hope to increase central power and tackle the terrorist legacy of recent years.”

The African Union, international nations, and blocs need to assist Mali. If not, then the blood will continue to flow.

Internal displacement will also increase and create further pressure on this nation if terrorist attacks aren’t curtailed. Hence, nations – including European countries – must listen to the needs of Mali and not dictate terms.

