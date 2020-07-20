Mali opposition says no to ECOWAS call for Unity Government

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Mali is fraying because of ethnic and religious massacres and an infrastructure that lacks cohesion. Thus a sense of foreboding and helplessness pervades throughout the country. Therefore, the June 5 Movement wants President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign.

In truth, other nations are struggling throughout the Sahel based on Sunni Islamist terrorist groups and ethnic animosity that breaks out into massacres. Burkina Faso, like Mali, is equally beset with major internal problems and the same applies to other regional nations. However, for many people in Mali, they believe that the situation is out of control under Keita.

The regional bloc of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) is seeking the middle ground. Part of this is based on internal problems in nations throughout the Sahel and West Africa. Therefore, the fear is that more chaos in Mali will further embolden various terrorist groups.

ECOWAS thus touted a unity government between the current president and the main opposition group. However, with Keita looking extremely vulnerable, the main opposition group believes that they have the upper hand.

Voice of America utters, “… the June 5 Movement has remained steadfast in its demand for President Keita’s resignation, as the West African nation remains mired in an economic crisis, corruption, and the eight-year-old Islamic insurgency in central Mali. Anger is also brewing about the results of 31 legislative races that remain in dispute.”

Thus it appears the political stalemate will unleash more bloodshed in the capital of this country. This is based on tactics by elite security forces that were responsible for killing 14 anti-Keita protesters.

