Meek UK and ISIS re-entrants: Reward for butchering Alawites, Christians, Yazidis, and the Shia

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

In the United Kingdom, the madness of tolerating the intolerable knows no boundaries. Hence, vast numbers of white indigenous girls were raped in many cities by mainly South Asian Muslim grooming gangs for years, while the police and other authorities kindly turned the other cheek. Now, returning ISIS (IS – Islamic State) terrorists are to be given health treatment, social housing, and welfare payments by the government of the United Kingdom. The basis of this is to placate Sunni Islamist terrorists who support raping and butchering Alawites, Christians, the Shia, Yazidis, and other non-Sunni Islamist faith groups.

The idea of placating the vile Sunni Islamist terrorist organization named ISIS is that Operation Constrain will bribe by stealth. In other words, the dhimmi land of the United Kingdom will appease the intolerable at all costs despite knowing the crimes and mindset of ISIS.

According to The Times, “Islamic State fighters who return from the war zone in the Middle East could be offered council houses, helped to find a job and given counseling.”

It appears incomprehensible that ISIS returnees in there hundreds are currently walking the streets free in the United Kingdom. Yet, it is known that over 400 ISIS terrorists and Sunni Islamist sectarians have already returned from Iraq and Syria. However, why is the United Kingdom tolerating such a situation given recent Sunni Islamist terrorist attacks and knowing that the followers of ISIS will seek to spread the Takfiri mindset far and wide?

The Daily Mail reports, “In hotspots for terror suspects such as Birmingham, Manchester and London, local police will be handed details of potential terrorists by counter-terrorism police and MI5 and will visit them in person. A local panel will then decide what interventions could work…If the extremists do not have suitable accommodation, the council’s housing department will try to put them in social housing and may pay their rent if they are poor. They could also be given priority on waiting lists.”

In the same United Kingdom, elderly people who are blighted with dementia face losing their homes despite paying taxes in the past and being law-abiding citizens. Yet, in the opposite direction, Sunni Islamist haters of the United Kingdom who seek a Sharia Islamic state will receive more government money. After all, another £900 million pounds will be spent on the counter-terrorism budget that is aimed at appeasing Sunni Islamists who hate the United Kingdom. Of course, money is spent on Sunni Islamists with big families every year despite these religious bigots having no intent on participating in mainstream society apart from taking government handouts.

The Daily Telegraph says, “Around 850 Britons are thought to have traveled to Syria in recent years and around 350 are thought to have returned. So far only a small proportion have been prosecuted and counter terrorism officials have said it can be difficult to find evidence that they committed crimes in the war zones of Syria and Iraq.”

It is known that 20.000 Sunni Islamist extremists who are being monitored by the security services will be part of Operation Constrain. In other words, it appears that the central government of the United Kingdom is going to reward a dangerous fifth column that seeks a future Sharia Sunni Islamist state. Therefore, with ISIS members mainly walking free in the United Kingdom, then the conclusion is that raping and killing Alawites, Christians, the Shia, Yazidis, and others is tolerable.

The Conservative MP for North-West Leicestershire, Andrew Bridgen, said, “This sounds like a reward for being on a list of potential terrorists. You can’t buy people’s loyalty to this country.”

Overall, the situation is lamentable and it says much about what blights the United Kingdom. Hence, it is high time that the central government in the United Kingdom refocuses on the wider community rather than placating Sunni Islamists who hate all and sundry. Similarly, all members of ISIS should face severe consequences related to prison and then deported when possible. After all, why is the United Kingdom placating the Sunni Islamist killers and rapists of Alawites, Christians, the Shia, Yazidis, and other faith groups that were targeted by ISIS in Iraq and Syria?

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/10/29/extremists-returning-jihadists-offered-council-house-bribes/

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5027683/Council-house-bribes-UK-terror-suspects.html#ixzz4zCaGlxFc

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/returning-isis-fighters-could-be-given-council-houses-wxbfknvcz#

