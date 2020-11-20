Mexico Covid-19 deaths officially reach over 100,000

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Mexico is showing no signs of abating. Hence, with 100,000 known official deaths – but the real figure being between 140,000 to 150,000 – the deaths will continue to flow for many months to come.

Only America, Brazil, and India have more deaths than Mexico. In terms of deaths per million on a similar scale, the figures are Argentian 805, the United Kingdom 791, Italy 791, Brazil 789, Chile 780, America 779, Mexico 773, and France 721.

The BBC reports, “Critics accuse President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of being too slow to bring in measures to tackle the outbreak when the pandemic began, and of rolling back those restrictions too quickly.”

Obrador is worried about a spiral of debt that will hinder economic growth in the long-term. Hence, unlike wealthy nations, the options available in Mexico are more limited than major global economies.

Associated Press stipulates, “Mexico resembles a divided country, where some people are so unconcerned by the pandemic they won’t wear masks, while others are so scared they descend into abject terror at the first sign of shortness of breath.”

It seems inevitable that coronavirus deaths will keep on flowing in Mexico for many months to come. Likewise, the problems of poverty will be further exacerbated along with the psychological angle.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-55011840

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes