Myanmar is hoping to attract more tourists from China, Japan, and South Korea: Eco-tourism

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Myanmar is hoping to increase the numbers of tourists from China, Japan, and South Korea respectively. This is based on the introduction of special visa allowances to people from the above-named nations. Therefore, it is hoped that people in great numbers will know about the special promotion because of the stunning natural beauty of this nation – and the rich legacy of Buddhism and culture based on the unique traits of Myanmar.

Also, Myanmar hopes to attract foreign investment by granting tax-free incentives in certain areas. Equally important, foreign nationals will be able to invest up to thirty percent on respective local companies. Hence, on August 1, new visa rules await nationals from China, Japan, and South Korea respectively. On top of this, the new Companies law aimed at boosting the economy will start on the same day.

This bodes well for Myanmar and the same applies to tourists and investors in a nation that promises so much. At the same time, the legacy of Buddhism and the highly developed region of Northeast Asia are twin forces that will provide ample opportunities for all involved.

Sadly, in recent times, many Western and Islamic media agencies have plied an anti-Myanmar narrative. Not surprisingly, this is impacting on Western tourism based on the countless fallacies that are being stated about Myanmar, in relation to the complex issue of Rakhine.

Hence, while Asian tourism is predicted to grow by approximately 25 percent, the opposite can be said for Western tourism that is forecast to fall by roughly 20 percent over the next two years. This reality is overwhelmingly based on the international media agenda that ignores the reality of Bengali Muslim migration that is altering the landscape of parts of Assam (India), Chittagong Hill Tracts (Bangladesh), Rakhine (Myanmar), and other parts of India. In other words, the indigenous Buddhists, Hindus, and various Tribal Groups have been abandoned by the Western and Islamic media circus in the above-named places. On top of this, little is being reported about how the Myanmar armed forces protected indigenous Buddhists, Tribal Groups, and Bengali Hindus from Bengali Muslim terrorism. Therefore, it is noticeable that regional nations – and non-Muslim majority nations on the whole in Asia – are not being brainwashed by the anti-Myanmar agenda.

Xinhua reports, “The country is striving to promote eco-tourism, cultural tourism and community-based tourism in resource-rich areas such as historical landscapes, rivers, lakes, beaches, islands and forests.”

Go Myanmar Tours stipulates, “The land is so well endowed with a diversity of species, and variety of natural resources that it is an absolutely wonderful paradise for ecotourism. The national ecosystems are considered to be one of the biological reservoirs in Asia. The forests of Myanmar is the habitat of over 7,000 plants and more than 1,000 endemic species. Besides, it also provides the shelter for 1,000 bird species, 300 mammals, and 350 reptiles as recorded…”

Overall, the path to democracy is ongoing in Myanmar and the same applies to this nation reaching out throughout Asia and further afield. Meanwhile, on the economic and tourist front, the leaders of this nation seek to open up the country to both important channels. Hence, the richness of culture, the legacy of Buddhism, amazing architecture, eco-tourism, the dynamics of so many different ethnic groups, and the stunning reality of nature all equates to a unique nation that promises so much to tourists and investors alike.

http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-07/21/c_137339545.htm

https://www.gomyanmartours.com/ecotourism-myanmar

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

http://global-security-news.com Global Security News – Geopolitics and Terrorism

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes