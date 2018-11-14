Myanmar leader says, “Southeast Asia’s final frontier market” but based on “social cohesion”

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The State Counsellor of Myanmar, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, touted this nation for being “Southeast Asia’s final frontier market with innumerable investment opportunities.” However, true to the nature of this esteemed leader, she stressed that this must be based on social cohesion and in the interests of the people of Myanmar.

Aung San Suu Kyi made the announcement in Singapore, at the 2018 ASEAN Business and Investment Summit. This follows on from Myanmar reaching out to all major nations throughout Asia. Hence, with all major Asia-Pacific nations being in attendance; and with Myanmar having extremely cordial relations with China, India, and Japan respectively; then it was a great opportunity to remind nations about the abundant opportunities that await.

The State Counsellor stated admirably, “We have to invest for the sake of social cohesion.” She expressed that the motive isn’t “purely for economic gain.”

Aung San Suu Kyi also stipulated, “We want to develop Myanmar into an agri-based, industrialized nation as we think food security will be one of the great concerns of our day.”

The State Counsellor understands that Myanmar faces a plethora of ethnic and political issues related to problems that beset this nation before she was elected to power. However, she is earnestly trying to solve the many complex issues that blight Myanmar. Hence, the international community should understand the need to support this nation in the realm of economics and political initiatives.

Luckily, the statecraft of China, India, Japan, and other nations throughout the region, understand the need to support Myanmar at this juncture of its development. Equally, for major democratic powers throughout Asia, then India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea desire Myanmar to further its democratic credentials. Therefore, Aung San Suu Kyi is the best hope in delivering a new Myanmar that focuses on democracy, developing the infrastructure, modernity, and other important areas.

