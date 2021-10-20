Myanmar needs a National Salvation government: Neither side can win, only more suffering!

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Myanmar needs a National Salvation government to overcome the horrendous internal convulsions that threaten this nation-state. Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of Defence Services (before the coup against State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi), is the de facto leader of Myanmar. However, the repercussions of the coup are more divisions in society, enabling outside nations to influence internal developments based on weakness, a weakened economy, the threat of disintegration like the former Yugoslavia, and other ill-winds.

Irrespective of people supporting Aung San Suu Kyi, Min Aung Hlaing, and others within the complex mosaic of Myanmar, the current situation threatens the future of this country. Ironically, when Aung San Suu Kyi set the nation on the democratic path, Western democratic nations played the “Bengali Muslim card in Rakhine.” Therefore, instead of democratic nations helping Myanmar at this critical junction – just like Sudan’s democratic path needs support now – the democratic world and politically correct media lambasted Myanmar and Aung San Suu Kyi.

In a past article, it was stated, “Aung San Suu Kyi understood the legacy of authoritarian rule, the continuation of military involvement in the political system, countless long-lasting ethnic conflicts, outside meddling, and a nation blighted by underdevelopment. However, despite countless obstacles, she remained steadfast to the democratic path and was waiting for the right time to enhance democracy in Myanmar.”

Since the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, the flow of death followed concerning internal discontent. Hence, the nation is now more unstable. Is this really what the military coup desired?

Min Aung Hlaing obviously didn’t have any plan B to counter the obvious civil disobedience that would follow. Nor did the military elites focus on the economic convulsions and that China would gain from the ensuing chaos. Therefore, with no compromise insight towards the National League for Democracy (NLD) – and certain members of the NLD intent on agitating (even if understandable) concerning natural self-preservation – it seems that the armed forces loyal to Min Aung Hlaing are merely wishing the NLD to disappear.

Myanmar doesn’t need regional nations that equally don’t support human rights to hypocritically condemn – for example, the crisis in West Papua concerning Indonesia is horrendous – likewise, in Malaysia, the treatment of immigrants, anti-Shia Muslim policies, and political power concentration under the ethnic Malays is a reality. However, nations that take a more even-handed approach – India, Japan, South Korea, and others – need to put more pressure on the ruling elites of Myanmar for them to reach a compromise with Aung San Suu Kyi – instead of persecuting her.

The road ahead is extremely complex for Myanmar. Hence, internal political divisions decided by brute force are a path to increasing poverty and weakening the nation-state. Therefore, despite the hatred of opposing sides, it is incumbent that a National Salvation government emerges before it is too late.

If not, another generation will be blighted by political oppression and limited opportunities.

