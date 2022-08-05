Nationalist Kishida jumps on the Pelosi and Taiwan bandwagon

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his nationalist credentials continue with endless anti-China and anti-Russian Federation posturing. Hence, no surprise that Kishida immediately decided to utilize the in-vogue Nancy Pelosi, the United States House of Representatives Speaker, after her recent trip to Taiwan.

Domestically, Kishida’s main goal is to double military spending and do little to tackle the mega mountain of debt. Likewise, his Covid-19 (coronavirus) policies are minimal apart from relying on foreign vaccines (being Japan, then vaccines by China and the Russian Federation were never in the offing). Thus, in the last week, Japan reached more infections than any other nation on this planet.

Yet, when it comes to foreign policy – providing it is anti-China and anti-Russian Federation – Kishida utilizes nationalism by focusing on the disdain of other regional nations that emerged since the Meiji Period (1868-1912). The quietism of past Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) administrations, which were part and parcel of Japan until the last three leaders of this country, is now firmly being replaced by anti-China and anti-Russian Federation (the late Shinzo Abe had good relations with the Russian Federation) administrations. Therefore, each new administration in Japan is becoming obsessively pro-America – even by the standards of past post-World War Two history.

After meeting Pelosi, Kishida said, “We confirmed that Japan and the US will continue to work together closely to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

America instigates regional tensions all over the world. Irrespective of the Balkans, Eastern Europe, North Africa, Northeast Asia, the Middle East, South America, and other parts of the world: then utilizes language to deem the innocent party. From Agent Orange dropped on Vietnam to Operation Condor in South America – to recent military ventures in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya – and selling military arms to stoke regional tensions: the instigator, America, then turns everything on its head.

Japan obviously knew that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan would trigger a reaction. However, similar to America, Kishida will reflect and defend the posture of America even if it is detrimental to the region.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Foreign Minister of Japan, recently said in America, “Ongoing unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas” is gaining traction. Obviously, this is aimed at China. He also said that the China-Taiwan issue was of “extreme importance.” Therefore, Hayashi implies that America and Japan should involve themselves in what China deems an internal affair concerning Taiwan.

Hayashi – also without reference to America instigating the latest crisis – said, “China’s actions could have a severe impact on peace and stability for both the region and the international community. We urge Beijing to immediately stop the drills.”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Japan seems to have closed its eyes to American soldiers fleeing Vietnam along with the recent debacle in Afghanistan – to countless wars on several continents. What did Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, the Sahel, Syria, Yemen, and others – along with the evil done via Operation Condor – achieve apart from a trail of millions of deaths?”

Japan is the only nation in Northeast Asia that seeks to drag in several Western powers. At the same time, Kishida will do anything to increase nationalism at home because he seeks to alter the constitution and double the military budget. Therefore, political elites in Japan are playing a dangerous game that bodes ill for regional stability – instead, only nationalists at home and America’s geopolitical ambitions are gaining.

Meanwhile, the mountain of debt in Japan is neglected, and reaching out to nations throughout Northeast Asia isn’t on the agenda to any serious degree.

