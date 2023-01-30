NATO head to visit Japan: NATO nations destabilized South and West Asia

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan will welcome the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) next week. Once more, Kishida is inviting non-Northeast Asian nations to interfere in the region.

General Jens Stoltenberg, the head of NATO, and Kishida will share one thing in common – silence about the destabilization of South and West Asia by NATO powers. These destabilization policies – one was openly admitted to being a lie (fake info about Iraq and Weapons of Mass Destruction) – will be conveniently brushed under the anti-China and anti-Russian Federation carpet.

Afghanistan, Iraq, and NATO military sales by individual nations to the Saudi Arabia-led alliance in Yemen continue to create ongoing convulsions. If Kishida and Stoltenberg see pluralistic democracies via the “bombing rule of international Washington law” in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yemen – and NATO and Gulf powers using various proxies against Syria in West Asia – then it sums up their openly biased and pro-Washington policies.

NATO was created concerning the threat of the Soviet Union. However, despite the demise of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, NATO continues to expand to the borders of the Russian Federation. Now, with an anti-Northeast Asian leader in power in Japan (Kishida), it seems that NATO seeks to further expand its tentacles into Northeast Asia and the Asia Pacific.

President Joe Biden and Kishida and their usual mantra of “international law” and “free and open Asia-Pacific” are tiresome concerning the complete revisionism of America, Japan, and NATO powers.

NATO powers bombed the civilian infrastructure of Serbia (former Yugoslavia) and took Kosovo away from this nation (many nations don’t recognize this); NATO Turkey occupies Northern Cyprus and parts of Syria (also bombs the Kurds and Yazidis in Iraq); America and allies have killed vast numbers directly or by proxy in Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen (NATO and European Union nations have signed countless mega military contracts with Saudi Arabia – this nation and allies have killed vast numbers in Yemen), while America and Japan have good relations with Indonesia despite the ongoing oppression of the indigenous Papuans of West Papua.

Also, does Japan need reminding that the only country to utilize nuclear weapons and Agent Orange was America? This highlights that America was killing people several decades ago – and continues to be the most war-mongering nation on the planet – irrespective of Democratic or Republican governments.

NATO brazenly said, “The Indo-Pacific is important for NATO, given that developments in that region can directly affect Euro-Atlantic security.”

Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs states that 387,000 civilians have been killed in America’s fight against terrorism. Kishida mocks these deaths concerning his “international law” narrative that is nothing more than the “humanitarian war doctrine” utilized by the leaders of America and the United Kingdom in recent times. Indeed, the figure is over 400,000 dead if the Sahel region is counted concerning the regional convulsions triggered by the bombing of Libya.

The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs – concerning the war on terror since September 11 – (Brown University – America) says, “Millions of people living in the war zones have also been displaced by war. The U.S. post-9/11 wars have forcibly displaced at least 38 million people in and from Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, the Philippines, Libya, and Syria. This number exceeds the total displaced by every war since 1900, except World War II.”

Reuters reports, the former “U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration has offered Saudi Arabia more than $115 billion in weapons, other military equipment and training, the most of any U.S. administration in the 71-year U.S.-Saudi alliance, a report seen by Reuters has found.”

Saudi Arabia and its allies then utilize military arms from NATO and EU nations to bomb Yemen. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (2020) reports, “The war had already caused an estimated 233,000 deaths, including 131,000 from indirect causes such as lack of food, health services and infrastructure.”

Deaths are now over 400,000 in Yemen. Last year, the BBC said, “The UN estimated that by the end of 2021, the conflict in Yemen would have caused over 377,000 deaths, with 60% of them the result of hunger, lack of healthcare, and unsafe water.”

The Brookings Institution reports, “In the five years before the war, U.S. arms transfers to Saudi Arabia amounted to $3 billion; between 2015 and 2020, the U.S. agreed to sell over $64.1 billion worth of weapons to Riyadh, averaging $10.7 billion per year. Sales to other belligerents in the war, like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also rose exponentially.”

The above doesn’t concern Kishida concerning his words and pro-Washington actions. On the contrary, he wants to double the military budget and involve Japan in the intrigues of America and various NATO powers.

Does America have military bases in Japan and other nations in Asia aimed at China – or does China have military bases near the land of America?

Also, did China go to war on a grand scale or utilize proxies in Africa, Europe, West Asia, and South America – or did America?

It seems that Biden, Kishida, and NATO are on one big “revisionism trip: but why does Kishida seek non-Asian nations to encroach throughout Asia?

After all, nobody expects an honest answer from America or NATO because they seek to dominate vast geopolitical spaces despite the ending of the Cold War.

Yet why does Kishida seek Japan to be the “divisionist dream” of America and NATO?

