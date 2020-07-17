New Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo raises deep concern

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another outbreak of Ebola in western parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo is setting off alarm bells. It is known that 53 confirmed cases have materialized. Therefore, the World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned.

This comes at a time of an ongoing measles epidemic responsible for over 6,000 deaths, seeking to contain Covid-19, the deaths of 13,000 people from Malaria in 2019, and shortly after the tenth Ebola outbreak was declared over. At the same time, millions of people are displaced internally based on ethnic massacres. Hence, with an already weak infrastructure and a plethora of problems, the latest Ebola outbreak typifies the problems facing the DRC.

Voice of America reports, “A separate outbreak of Ebola in Ituri and North Kivu provinces of eastern Congo, which was declared over last month, saw 3,463 confirmed and probable cases, and 2,277 deaths over two years.”

With 53 new cases of Ebola in the last six weeks in western parts of the country, a new unease is emerging. It is known that 20 people have died during the ongoing crisis.

Immediately a response to the eleventh outbreak took place. Hence, 12,000 vaccinations have been done. This is an achievement given the remoteness of the area. Therefore, with time being the essence, local health workers are responding.

