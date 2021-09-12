Nigeria cholera death toll reaches over 2,000 people

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The cholera death toll in Nigeria is unrelenting and widespread. Henceforth, by early September, the death toll from cholera reached over 2,000 people. Therefore, the death toll will continue to flow at a time of endless ethnic and religious problems – while other health care issues also blight Nigeria.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the current cholera crisis concerns 23 states. At the last count (September 2), the death toll hit 2,141 out of a total of 65,145 suspected cholera cases. Thus, the current Case Fatality Rate is 3.3 percent.

The waterborne nature of cholera means that Nigeria – and many other nations – are at the mercy of major outbreaks. This concerns poor sanitation, unsafe drinking water, hygiene-related issues, and other factors that lead to major outbreaks of cholera.

The World Health Organization said, “Cholera is an acute bacterial infection associated with profuse diarrhoea, vomiting, dehydration and death. The disease is spread mainly by faecal contamination of water and food and is linked to poor sanitation and lack of clean drinking water. In Nigeria, 23 states have recorded suspected cases of cholera in 2021.”

Voice of America reports, “To combat the bacterial disease that is spread by dirty water, Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Environment is urging proper hygiene and organizing mass cleanups in affected areas.”

Other countries hit by cholera this year include Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, India, Mozambique, Somalia, and Yemen.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Nigeria is rich in petroleum, natural gas, tin, iron ore, zinc, lead, niobium, and other natural resources. However, the country suffers from many internal problems. This notably concerns rampant corruption, a brutal Islamist insurgency, and many ethnic issues that result in a high number of deaths.”

https://www.afro.who.int/news/health-workers-fct-raise-awareness-protective-measures-contain-spread-infectious-diseases

https://www.voanews.com/episode/nigeria-fighting-cholera-outbreak-death-toll-nears-1800-4790586

