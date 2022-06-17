Nigeria funeral for massacred Christians: Priest angry at Buhari

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The recent massacre of Christians inside the St Francis Catholic Church in southwest Nigeria led to a mass funeral of innocent parishioners who were butchered by Islamists in the southwest state of Ondo.

The Catholic Bishop Emmanuel Badejo was visibly shocked by the number of coffins during the service. It is known that at least 40 Christians perished when the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) – according to authorities – entered the Catholic church and surrounding compound and just killed parishioners like lambs to the slaughter.

Emotions are running high in Ondo state and throughout many parts of Nigeria. After all, so many different Islamist forces are butchering year after year. Therefore, the Catholic Bishop condemned President Buhari – and the national government – for its abject failure in countering the ills that blight Nigeria.

Bishop Badejo said, “I call on President Buhari and our leaders in the federal government or state government to wake up, sit up and act up to secure lives and properties all over Nigeria.”

He continued, “How many more must die? Does life really have any value anymore with you?”

Modern Tokyo Times recently said, “Boko Haram, ISWAP, Bello Turji loyalists, Fulani Muslim massacres against Christians, and so forth are all too common in various parts of Northern Nigeria. Indeed, the array of Islamist forces killing Christians is higher now than several years ago. Therefore, the latest barbaric atrocity against Christians that was committed inside the St Francis Catholic Church in southwest Nigeria – is a sign that no part of the country is free from the Islamist menace.”

Voice of America reports, “The Nigerian parliament is calling for a state of emergency in Ondo state. Also, an armed security unit in southwest Nigeria known as Amotekun, supported by regional authorities, has vowed to keep people safe and go after perpetrators of the church shooting.”

